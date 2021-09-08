PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley held off a late rally to pick up a 5-4 win at Blue Mountain in its league opener Wednesday.
Rachel Farr scored the Yaks’s first goal and Davis grad Brianna Garfias added two before Raegan Walker put YVC ahead 5-2 in the 81st minute. That turned out to be the game-winner after the Timberwolves scored twice in the final five minutes.
Isella Olivera added a goal and three assists for Yakima Valley (3-0), which meets Walla Walla on Saturday.
First half: 1, BMCC, Faith Meine (Kennedy Robertson), 4:00; 2, YVC, Rachel Farr (Isella Olivera), 8:00; 3, YVC, Brianna Garfias, 32:00.
Second half: 4, YVC, Olivera (Peyton Haycock), 52:00; 5, YVC, Garfias (Olivera), 58:00; 6, BMCC, 69:00; 7, YVC, Raegan Walker (Olivera), 81:00; 8, BMCC, McKell Wilson, 89:00; 9, BMCC, Jessica Macias, 91:00.
Saves: Morgan Bayless (YVC) 1; Aeryn Elder (BMCC) 10.
AUTO RACING Renegade strong at Finals
WOODBURN, Ore. — With a squad of 60 drivers, Renegade Raceway earned a pair of top-four finishes over the Labor Day weekend at the NHRA Division 6 Summit ET Finals.
Team Renegade was third out of 11 tracks during Saturday’s Track Managers Challenge and fourth during Sunday’s ET Finals.
Joey Stanton of Sunnyside won the Junior Street Gambler event on Friday, and three Renegade drivers reached their respective semifinal rounds — Karen Holloway (Bike-Sled), Cole Dickhoff (Junior Lightning) and Jason Cooper (Pro).
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
NONLEAGUE EAST VALLEY 9, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Eveyanna Townsend and Shannah Mellick scored two goals each while Jada Mendoza finished with three assists for East Valley.
First half: 1, EV, Eveyanna Townsend (Lilliana Byers), 5:00; 2, EV, Jordyn Peterson (Jada Mendoza), 6:00; 3, EV, Shannah Mellick (Mendoza), 7:00; 4, EV, Peterson (Mendoza), 10:00; 5, EV, Byers, 13:00.
Second half: 6, EV, Townsend, 52:00; 7, EV, Byers, 55:00; 8, EV, Delaney Gibbons (Byers), 57:00; 9, EV, Mellick, 60:00.