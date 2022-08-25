TUKWILA — Goals by Ella McKenna and Rachel Farr lifted Yakima Valley to a 2-0 victory over Pierce during the second day of the NWAC’s women’s soccer friendlies Wednesday night at the Starfire Sports Complex.
The Yaks, who opened their season Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over Whatcom, will open East Region play on Sept. 10 at Walla Walla.
Against Whatcom, Farr scored the first goal and assisted the second to help YVC win its seventh straight nonleague opener. McKenna and Kennedy Leach both scored in the second half for Yakima Valley.
Both Whatcom and Pierce reached the NWAC playoffs last season.
MEETINGS
Spruill at QBsYakima Herald-Republic sports editor Scott Spruill will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
