Yakima Valley opened its home schedule with a sweep of Centralia before falling to Edmonds Thursday at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks won 25-20, 25-15, 25-10 thanks to nine kills each for Haylee Holker and Dale Schrier. Former Granger standout Nizhoni Tallman contributed 20 digs in a 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 loss to close out the day.
YVC will return to action at the NWAC Crossover in Lakewood on Friday, starting with a match against Whatcom.
YVC highlights vs. Centralia: Courtney Standley 5 aces, 30 assists; Haylee Holker 9 kills, 9 digs; Nizhone Tallman 9 digs, 9 perfect passes; Dale Schrier 9 kills.
YVC highlights vs. Edmonds: Holker 12 kills, 2 aces; Tallman 20 digs; Emma Mariscal 2 blocks; Alandra Acido-Pastor 20 perfect passes.
CWU handles Hawaii Pacific
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington began the CWU/SPU invitational by beating Hawaii Pacific 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 for coach Mario Andaya’s 400th career win.
The Wildcats improved to 2-2 and will host St. Cloud State Friday night.
---
MEETINGS
YVC’s Drollinger at QBs
Yakima Valley College soccer coach Abigail Drollinger and athletic director Ray Funk will be guests at the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s luncheon next week.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is provided, and the public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.