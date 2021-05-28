HERMISTON — A hot start carried the Yakima Valley women to a 71-59 win at Blue Mountain Friday night.
The Yaks jumped ahead 15-6 early and added an 8-0 run later in the first quarter to build a commanding lead. Callie Delp scored 23 points and Carla Cardenas added 22 points to go along with 11 rebounds for the Yaks (2-9).
They'll play their final road game of the shortened season at Treasure Valley on Tuesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 23, Carla Cardenas 22, Zavala 4, Picard 2, Winslow 2, Jessica Valentinez 11, Klebaum 2, Lopez 0. 31-64 3-5 71.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Madi McKrola 23, Sydney Younger 11, Blood 6, Tonkin 6, Kohr 3, Yazzie 8, Moss 2, Fritz 0. 23-70 10-12 59.
YVC=29=16=12=14=—=71
BMCC=15=14=17=13=—=59
YVC highlights: Cardenas 11 rebs, 4 3p; Delp 6 rebs.
---
MEETINGS
QBs to meet Tuesday
Honoring Memorial Day, the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterbacks will meet next week on Tuesday at the Harman Center, 101 North 65th Ave., in Room A at 11:45 a.m.
Guests will be Yakima Valley Pippins and YVC baseball coach Kyle Krustangel and assistant Cash Ulrich. No lunch or refreshments will be available. The public is welcome.