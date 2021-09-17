PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley volleyball extended its winning streak to five matches at Blue Mountain Friday night.
The Yaks rallied to win 21-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-15 and remained unbeaten through two league games. Haylee Holker posted 13 kills and 12 digs while Nana Acido-Pastor added a team-high 17 kills for Yakima Valley.
La Salle graduate Courtney Standley finished with 37 assists and Granger's Nizhoni Tallman came up with 20 assists for the Yaks, who will play at Wenatchee Valley next Wednesday.
YVC highlights: Haylee Holker 13 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Sage McDaniel 7 kills; Cheyenne Rath 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kaycee Hazzard 5 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Courtney Standley 3 aces, 37 assists; Dale Schrier 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Brinley Forsgren 4 kills, 3 blocks; Nana Acido-Pastor 17 kills, 1 ace; Nizhoni Tallman 20 digs.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Oakesdale wins Festival title
Rallying for a three-set win over Annie Wright in the final, Oakesdale won the small-school title at Friday's SunDome Voilleyball Festival.
The Nighthawks, who won this title in 2018, swept through their pool and defeated College Place and Colfax to reach the final.
Goldendale won its pool without dropping a set, fell to Seattle Academy 2-1 in the quarterfinals and finished with a sweep over Montesano in consolation play.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pool 1: Goldendale 6-0, Highland 3-3, Napavine 2-4, Sunnyside Christian 1-5.
Pool 2: College Place 6-0, Tri-Cities Prep 3-3, Wilbur-Creston 2-4, Darrington 1-5.
Pool 3: Colfax 6-0, West Valley JV 2-4, Liberty Bell 2-4, River View 2-4.
Pool 4: Oakesdale 6-0, Wahluke 4-2, Selah JV 1-5, White Swan 1-5.
Pool 5: Montesano 5-1, Toppenish 5-1, Kittitas 2-4, Riverside Christian 0-6.
Pool 6: St. John-Endicott 5-1, Charles Wright 4-2, Naches Valley 2-4, Davis JV 0-6.
Pool 7: Annie Wright 6-0, Kiona-Benton 3-3, Granger 3-3, Orcas Island 0-6.
Pool 8: Seattle Academy 6-0, Cashmere 4-2, Connell 2-4, Onalaska 0-6.
Championship bracket
Quarterfinals: Seattle Academy d. Goldendale 25-23, 18-25, 15-13; Annie Wright d. St. John-Endicott 23-25, 25-21, 15-10; Oakesdale d. College Place 25-21, 25-15; Colfax d. Montesano 25-21, 25-16.
Consolation: Goldendale d. Montesano 25-6, 25-7; St. John-Endicott d. College Place 27-25, 25-14.
Semifinals: Annie Wright d. Seattle Academy 25-15, 25-17; Oakesdale d. Colfax 25-18, 25-20.
Championship: Oakesdale d. Annie Wright 24-26, 25-16, 15-10.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 41-42 serving, 13 aces, 60 assists, 21 kills; Sara Hiebert 48-50 serving, 6 aces, 30 kills, 9 blocks; Kennedy Berry 34-34 serving, 23 digs, 32 pp; Audrey Hill 15 assists, 7 kills, 13 digs; Taryn Rising 55-56 serving, 7 aces, 15 kills; Brook Blain 20 kills, 11 blocks; Gwen Gilliam 32-32 serving, 3 aces, 21 digs, 6 kills.
