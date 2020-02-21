YAKIMA, Wash. — First-year Pippins coach Kyle Krustangel chose two assistants to complete his coaching staff.
According to a release from the team, he'll be joined by former Pippins pitcher Kelly Fitzpatrick and Cash Ulrich, who's served as an assistant to Krustangel at YVC and in Wenatchee for the AppleSox since 2016. Fitzpatrick will serve as pitching coach, and Krustangel said Ulrich will oversee the infield, the defense, the mental game, and also help with hitters.
Krustangel called Fitzpatrick a "rising star" in the coaching ranks, and he recently took a job as the pitching coach for Skagit Valley College. Before that he was a graduate assistant and pitching coach for three seasons at Whitworth, where he pitched following two years at YVC.
Yakima Valley will host four-time West Coast League defending champion Corvallis to begin its seventh season.
—-
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Yaks split with Olympic
Yakima Valley opened its season with a dramatic comeback to top Olympic 13-12 on Tiauna Walker's two-out single.
Unfortunately for the Yaks, they couldn't keep that momentum going in 25-4 loss to end the doubleheader. It's the second straight season and third time in the last four years YVC has won its first game.
Olympic scored five runs in the sixth inning to take the lead until Alexis Lokeni launched a two-out, game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, capping off a 3 for 4 day with a double, a triple and seven RBI. East Valley grad Cassidy Base went 5 for 5 with 3 runs and 2 runs in her college debut, and Karly Hanosky hit a triple before scoring the winning run.
YVC will host Grays Harbor on Saturday for the first of two doubleheaders this weekend.
Game 1
Olympic=010=155=0=—=12=17=2
YVC=121=103=5=—=13=14=3
Tuffey, Fenton (5) and Rasmussen; Oswald and Hanosky.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 5-5, 3 runs, 2 sb; Alexis Lokeni 3-4, 2b, 3b, GS, 7 RBI, 3 runs, 2-out grand slame to tie in the bottom of 7th to tie; Karly Hanosky 2-5, 3b, RBI; Tiauna Walker 2-4, bb, GW RBI; Madison Koler RBI, sf; Parker McAtee run, bb; Alyssa Oswald 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, bb; Jasmine Horne 1-2, sac bunt, bb, 2 runs.
Game 2
Olympic=495=07=—=25=23=0
YVC=030=10=—=4=10=4
Tsukada and Rasmussen; Uemura, Oswald (2), Hanosky (5) and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Base 1-3, RBI, run; Andi Uemura 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Lokeni 1-1, 2 bb; Hanosky 1-3, RBI; Jackie DeGrasse 2-3, run; Koler 1-3; McAtee 1-3, run; Oswald 1-2, run, sb.