TACOMA — Yakima Valley couldn't quite come all the way back in an 86-82 loss to visiting Tacoma on the second day of the NWAC crossover Friday night.
Quentin Raynor scored 17 points and hit a 3-pointer to pull the Yaks within one in the final minute after they trailed by as much as 15 in the second half. But Tacoma hit three straight free throws to seal the end of YVC's four-game win streak, despite 20 points from Godwin Ilumoka.
TACOMA — Solomon McGinnis 22, Jared Franklin 21, Roman Lewis 12, Parker 7, Mordi 2, Joshua Joseph 19, Jackson 3, Ford 0, Young 0, Erickson Jr. 0. 31-65 17-23 86.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Godwin Ilumoka 20, Quentin Raynor 17, Alexzander Delgado 13, Grey Braun 13, Turner 7, C. Murphy 7, Tarver 5, Tinley 0, Funk 0, Chamble 0, M. Murphy 0. 30-60 16-26.
3-point goals: TCC 7-21 (Joseph 5-7, McGinnis 1-2, Parker 1-2), YVC 6-14 (Raynor 3-7, Ilumoka 1-2, Delgado 1-2, Braun 1-2). Rebounds: TCC 37 (Franklin 12), YVC 24 (C. Murphy 7). Assists: TCC 11 (Franklin 5), YVC 12 (Delgado 5). Turnovers: TCC 18, YVC 11. Steals: TCC 4, YVC 4. Fouls: TCC 23, YVC 21. Fouled out—Parker, Turner.
---
YVC women fall to Chemeketa
BELLINGHAM — Yakima Valley's poor shooting night proved costly in a 67-39 loss to Chemeketa on the final day of the NWAC Crossover in Bellingham.
The Yaks shot under 30% from the field and only La Salle graduate Courtney Standley reached double figures for YVC, scoring 10 points to go with a team-high seven rebounds. Yakima Valley (0-9) will enjoy a break before hitting the road again to face Bellevue in the first round of the Lower Columbia College Holiday Classic Dec. 27 in Longview.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Courtney Standley 10, Overby 9, Cardenas 6, Garfias 5, Campbell 0, Ramos 5, Carpenter 4, Wammock 0, Luhr 0, Klebaum 0. 15-51 6-11 39.
CHEMEKETA — Dieker 9, Counts 9, B. Vasquez 8, Haytas 4, Grimmer 3, Celi Vasquez 20, Jenna Glenzel 14. 24-65 13-23 67.
3-point goals: YVC 3-12 (Garfias 1-3, Cardenas 1-2, Ramos 1-5), CCC 6-18 (Vasquez 2-3, Dieker 2-5, Haytas 1-2, Glenzel 1-2). Rebounds: YVC 28 (Standley 7), CCC 43 (Haytas 12). Assists: YVC 7, CCC 14. Turnovers: YVC 18, CCC 10. Steals: YVC 3, CCC 12. Fouls: YVC 20, CCC 16. Fouled out—Grimmer.
---
MEETINGS
Fitterer at QBs
Hall of Fame basketball coach Pat Fitterer will be the featured guest at next week’s Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
