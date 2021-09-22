WENATCHEE — Yakima Valley extended its win streak to six, rallying to beat Wenatchee Valley 14-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12 Wednesday night.
The Yaks (3-0 NWAC, 9-7 overall) remained all alone atop the NWAC East heading into Friday night’s home match against Spokane. YVC split a pair of matches with the league’s only other unbeaten team, North Idaho, at the North Idaho Tournament in early September.
HIGH SCHOOL SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 12-2, MOSES LAKE 4-8: At West Valley, the Rams broke a 3-3 tie with a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away in the opener. Anika Garcia had three hits, a double, two runs and two RBI in the win.
WV highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Mallory Seelig 2-3, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Kenidee Holden 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Samantha Ostriem 2-3, run, RBI; Katie Arnold CG, 1 ER, 1-3, run. Game 2: Linnea Butler 4-4; Jessica Bruner 2-3, RBI; Evka Ball 2-3, RBI; Holden 2-4.
