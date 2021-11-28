LONGVIEW — Yakima Valley’s men’s basketball team won the Red Devil Classic tournament on Sunday by beating host Lower Columbia 88-72.
YVC went 3-0 in the tournament and improved to 6-1 on the season.
Godwin Ilumoka led the Yaks with 20 points, Conner Kelley had 17, Conner Turner added 16 and Alexzander Delgado finished with 13.
After being tied at 33 at halftime, Yakima Valley shot 66.7% from the field in the second half while holding Lower Columbia to 42.9% shooting.
The Yaks’ next game will be against Linn-Benton on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. as part of the NWAC Crossover held at Sherar Gym.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Raynor 9, Alexzander Delgado 13, Kari 9, Braun 4, Conner Turner 16, Conner Kelley 17, Funk 0, Godwin Ilumoka 20, C. Murphy 0. Totals 33-58 3-9 88.
LOWER COLUMBIA — Ky-mani Pollard 13, Sherman Royal III 12, Dakota Reber 13, Emanuel Steward 12, Campbell 6, Holden 4, Ricketts 0, McCoy 0, Vance 0, Leitz 0, Harvey 1, Hardy 4, Gruhler 7. Totals 24-61 10-23 72.
Halftime — tied at 33.
YVC highlights: Delgado 5 rebs; Turner 4 rebs; Kelley 2 stls; Ilumoka 6 rebs, 2 stls; Christian Murphy 4 rebs.
