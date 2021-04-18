WENATCHEE — The Yakima Valley baseball team swept Sunday’s doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley, winning 15-6 and 3-0.
Donald Saltiban Jr. went a combined 6 for 7 with a double, two triples, three runs scored, five RBI and a stolen base for the Yaks (7-1 NWAC, 7-1 overall).
In the first game, Henry Lenaburg went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBI and Hank Dunn and Connor Coballes both scored three runs and had an RBI. Coballes also stole two bases.
Jagger Harris went 3 for 4 with a solo home run in the second game for YVC.
Yakima Valley will play three seven inning games at Spokane on Thursday.
Game 1
YVC 330 403 02 — 15 14 2
WVCC 102 000 30 — 6 7 3
Blanchard, Childers (6), Rashoff (7), Harris (7) and Hays; Changala, Gonzalez (6) and Leid, Kvamme (6), Haynes (7).
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 1-4, 3 runs, RBI; Connor Coballes 3-4, 3 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Donald Saltiban Jr. 3-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI, sb; Danny Burns 1-4, run, RBI; Henry Lenaburg 2-5, 2b, 4 RBI; Dane Fraser 2-5, 3b, 2 runs.
Game 2
YVC 001 110 000 — 3 10 3
WVCC 000 000 000 — 0 3 1
Barkman, Burns (7) and Antony; Wiltz, Richardson (7) and Stibal, Leid (9).
YVC highlights: Connor Coballes 1-5, 2b, run; Donald Saltiban Jr. 3-4, 3b, run, RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-5; Jagger Harris 3-4, HR, run, RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Yaks split with WVCC
WENATCHEE — Yakima Valley earned a split of its doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley on Sunday, losing 12-7 before winning 12-7.
Cassidy Base went a combined 6 for 9 with four runs, an RBI and five stolen bases and Alexis Lokeni was 5 for 7 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI for the Yaks (2-4 NWAC, 2-4 overall).
Parker McAtee went 2 for 4 with three RBI in the first game while Karly Hanosky was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI in the second game for Yakima Valley.
The Yaks will play a doubleheader at Spokane on Thursday.
Game 1
YVC 103 020 2 — 7 12 2
WVCC 019 011 x — 12 16 0
Wood and Lokeni; Dunwell and Smith.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-4, 2 runs, 3 sb; Alyssa Oswald 1-4, run, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Madison Koler 3-4, 2b 3 runs, RBI, sb; Tiauna Walker 1-1, run, RBI, 3 bb; Parker McAtee 2-4, 3 RBI.
Game 2
YVC 010 037 1 — 12 18 1
WVCC 002 103 1 — 7 14 1
Isayev and Hanosky; Escobar, Wood (6) and Steele.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 4-5, 2 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Alyssa Oswald 2-4, run, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 3-4, run, RBI; Karly Hanosky 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Madison Koler 1-5, run, RBI; Tiauna Walker 1-4, 3b, run, RBI; Emmaleena Wood 3-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Ivy Barnes 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
TENNIS
CBBN
Late Saturday West Valley 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Jasleen Hans (WV) d. Hellen Palma 6-0, 6-0; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Andrea Pineda 6-1, 6-0; Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Macy Norem 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Natalie Becho 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Morgan Calahan-Haelee Jenft (WV) d. Annalise Alvarez-Cecilia Tovar 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Maison-Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Mirna Ramirez-Lesly Tiatelpa 6-0, 6-0; Zanna Orvald-Abby Warren (WV) d. Olivia Mears-Isabella Verduzco 6-0, 6-0.
GOLF
Latu hits ace at Fisher
Lelann Latu made a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Fisher Park Golf Course. Latu used a pitching wedge on the 126-yard second hole.
The shot was witnessed by Connor O’Neil, Taylor Wilding, Jackson Berber and others.