ONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley College’s four-game win streak came to a halt with a 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 NWAC East loss to Treasure Valley on Wednesday night.
Zillah grad Brynn Widner collected 21 digs and La Salle’s Kaylee Wheeler added 10 kills and 13 digs.
The Yaks will travel to Des Moines for the Highline Fall Classic for a pair of games Friday against Skagit Valley and Edmonds and two more Saturday against Everett and Whatcom.
YVC highlights: McKenna Steiner 12 kills; Haylee Holker 12 kills, 23 digs; Kaylee Wheeler 10 kills, 13 digs; Brynn Widner 21 digs.
Prep VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
Connell 3, Toppenish 1: At Toppenish, a day after beating Davis, the Wildcats fell to the Eagles 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 25-22.
An honorable mention Class 1A all-state selection last year, Naylanee Storm dished out 32 assists and recorded a pair of kills.
Toppenish highlights: Anika Ramos 1 ace, 8 kills, 7 digs; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 32 assists; Reese Meninick: 7 kills, 8 digs; Tatiana Camacho 1 ace, 14 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.
