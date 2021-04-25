The Yakima Valley softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Spokane on Sunday, winning 6-5 and 5-4.
In the first game, Madison Koler singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to score the game-winning run. She finished the game 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Tiauna Walker was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI and Cassidy Base went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases for the Yaks.
Parker McAtee went 2 for 2 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI and Walker went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI in the second game.
Yakima Valley (5-5) will play a doubleheader at Treasure Valley on Thursday.
Game 1
Spokane 011 200 1 — 5 11 0
YVC 020 110 2 — 6 10 0
Irish and Pintler. Wood and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-4, 2 runs, 2 sb; Karly Hanosky 1-3, run, RBI; Madison Koler 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Tiauna Walker 2-3, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Parker McAtee 1-3, RBI; Emma Jay 1-3, run.
Game 2
Spokane 002 101 0 — 4 10 0
YVC 000 302 x — 5 8 3
Shores and Pintler. Isayev and Hanosky.
YVC highlights: Alyssa Oswald 1-4, RBI; Karly Hanosky 1-2, run, sb; Madison Koler run, 2 bb; Tiauna Walker 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Parker McAtee 2-2, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jasmine Almueti 2-3.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Spokane takes three from YVC
The Yakima Valley baseball team led 4-2 going into the top of the seventh inning in the third game of a tripleheader on Sunday, but gave up three runs to Spokane to lose 5-4. The Yaks lost all three games to Spokane, falling 12-6 and 10-1 in the other games.
In the first game, Donald Saltiban Jr. went 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI and Hank Dunn added two RBI for Yakima Valley.
Spencer Marenco went 1 for 2 with an RBI in the second game and Hank Dunn went 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI in the third game for YVC.
Yakima Valley (8-6) will host Treasure Valley for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Game 1
Spokane 000 073 2 — 12 10 1
YVC 200 001 3 — 6 9 0
Cross, Sinclair (7) and Dawson. Swartman, Blanchard (3), Kazmirski (7) and Antony.
YVC highlights: Connor Coballes 1-2, 2 runs; Donald Saltiban Jr. 2-4, run, RBI; Henry Lenaburg 1-2, run, RBI; Dane Fraser 1-3, run; Paul Antony 1-3, 2b, RBI; Drew VanKemseke 1-3, RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-5, 2b, run; Hank Dunn 2 RBI.
Game 2
Spokane 421 210 0 — 10 14 0
YVC001 000 0 — 1 2 0
Evans, McDonald (7) and Dawson. Barkman, Fraser (4), Barela (6), Wilson (7) and Hays.
YVC highlights: Spencer Marenco 1-2, RBI; Chandler Holaday 1-2; Hank Dunn run.
Game 3
Spokane 000 101 3 — 5 6 2
YVC 012 100 0 — 4 5 2
Ashworth, Finkelstein (2), Charron (5) and McKenna, Dawson (7). Burns, Tomas (2) and Antony.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 1-2, run, RBI; Paul Antony 1-3, run; Owen Bischoff 1-4, RBI; Wyatt Berriman 1-4, RBI; Dane Fraser run; Kelen Rutz run.
BASEBALL
SCAC
Late Saturday
CONNELL 8, LA SALLE 3: At Connell, Eddie Messer went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases and Keegan Edler was 2 for 2 with a double and two stolen bases for the Lightning, but La Salle lost to Connell.
La Salle 002 010 0 — 3 5 4
Connell 120 221 x — 8 10 1
Rettig, Barker (4) and Snell. Corrales, Holt (5) and Hudlow.
La Salle highlights: Eddie Messer 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 sb; Keegan Edler 2-2, 2b, 2 sb.
AUTO RACING
Renegade Raceway
SUMMIT SERIES #1 Saturday’s Results
Box — Winner: Todd Fricke (0.024 RT, 4.80 DI, 4.783 ET, 140.49 MPH). Runner-up: Chris Jackson (0.049, 6.06, 6.042, 113.23). Semifinals: Doug Chicklinsky.
No Box — Winner: Jason Cooper (NA, 6.42, 6.424, 105.36). Runner-up: Robby Hornby (NA, 6.16, 6.173, 110.17). Semifinals: Scott Lewsley.
JR Dragster — Winner: Koda Tobel (0.069, 8.93, 8.945, 69.39). Runner-up: Corban Box (0.239, 8.90, 8.754, 62.09). Semifinals: Sahara Wendt.
JR Street — Winner: Tanner Hill (0.092, 10.09, 10.217, 64.87). Runner-up: James Householder (0.097, 9.80, NA, NA). Semifinals: Michelle Brown.
JR 2nd Chance — Winner: Ellie Brown (0.385, 11.94, 12.059, 51.50). Runner-up: Charlie Anglemyer (1.028, 15.10, 14.921, 39.76). Semifinals: Emerie Sanchez, Tyson Sanchez.