ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Yakima Valley men’s basketball team dropped its final game at the Umpqua Invitational on Sunday to finish with a 2-1 record in the tournament.
The Yaks had five players reach double-figures in scoring in a 88-83 loss to host Umpqua (4-0).
Quentin Raynor led YVC with 23 points and Conner Turner added 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Yakima Valley was held to just 44.8% shooting from the floor and 45.5% shooting from 3-point range.
Talon Valdes scored 27 points and Jake Sampson finished with 20 for Umpqua.
The Yaks play Centralia on Friday, Nov. 26 at the Red Devil Classic hosted by Lower Columbia College.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentis Raynor 23, Alexzander Delgado 12, Kari 2, Braun 2, Conner Turner 16, Conner Kelley 10, Ilumoka 8, McMillan 0, Christian Murphy 10. 30-67 13-22 83.
UMPQUA — Jake Sampson 20, Nathan Webb 12, Hynes 3, Talon Valdes 27, Marcus Sherwood 11, Schwers 5, Moore 4, Dolny 3, Sofia 2, Schwab 1, Hathaway 0, Jeppson 0.
Halftime: 45-40 Umpqua.
3-point goals: YVC 10-22 (Raynor 6-15, Delgado 3-3, Kari 0-1, Braun 0-1, Kelley 1-1, Ilumoka 0-1), Umpqua 10-19 (Sampson 6-6, Webb 2-4, Valdes 2-2, Schwers 0-3, Dolny 0-3, Schwab 0-1). Rebounds: YVC 30, Umpqua 31. Assists: YVC 9, Umpqua 16. Turnovers: YVC 10, Umpqua 13. Steals: YVC 4, Umpqua 7. Fouls: YVC 24, Umpqua 22. Fouled out—Kari, Murphy, Sherwood, Schwers.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
YVC women drop third straight
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Yakima Valley women lost their third consecutive game on Sunday, falling to Lower Columbia 75-59 at the Blue Mountain Tip-Off tournament.
Jessica Valentines led YVC with 14 points and Haley Wammock added 11 points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
The Yaks will host Lane on Friday, Dec. 3.
LOWER COLUMBIA — Harris 2, Forner 5, Schmidt 6, Harman 0, Jodi Noyes 14, Mace 3, Wachmann 2, Henry 0, Collins 5, Ramsey 6, Hanson 1, Novelli 3, Castillo 0, Chinedu Nnadi 18, Kamelai Powell 10.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Ramos 5, Jessica Valentinez 14, Overby 6, Haley Wammock 11, Campbell 3, Garfias 5, Carla Cardenas 12, Luhr 3. 16-38 24-36 59.
LCC 20 18 22 15 — 75
YVC 5 13 16 25 — 59
3-point goals: LCC 6-28 (Harris 0-1, Forner 1-3, Harman 0-3, Mace 1-2, Henry 0-1, Ramsey 2-4, Hanson 0-1, Novelli 1-8, Castillo 0-1, Nnadi 1-3), YVC 3-13 (Ramos 1-3, Valentinez 1-3, Wammock 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Garfias 1-2, Cardenas 0-3). Rebounds: LCC 34, YVC 17. Assists: LCC 15, YVC 7. Turnovers: LCC 26, YBC 33. Steals: LCC 16, YVC 4. Fouls: LCC 27, YVC 15. Fouled out—Wammock.
