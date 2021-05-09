Yakima Valley’s baseball team won both games of a doubleheader on Sunday against Walla Walla, winning the opener 7-1 before taking the nightcap 15-2.
Hank Dunn went a combined 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs scored and four RBI and Connor Coballes was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and three RBI for YVC.
Owen Bischoff hit a solo home run in the first game for Yakima Valley.
YVC will host Blue Mountain for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Game 1
WWCC 010 000 000 — 1 6 2
YVC 002 212 00x — 7 9 0
Jones, Biggers (6), Johnson (8) and Haslam; Chipman, Blanchard (6) and Hays.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Connor Coballes 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Donald Saltiban Jr. RBI; Henry Lenaburg 2-4, RBI; Ryne Hays 2-3, run; Owen Bischoff 1-3, HR, run, RBI.
Game 2
WWCC 000 011 0 — 2 6 2
YVC (11)03 100 x — 15 10 2
Polley, Green (1), Taylor (3), Ouwehand (5), Steele (6) and Johnson; Hanson, Kazmirski (5), Childers (6), Barkman (7) and Antony, McCorkle (5).
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Brian Hamlin 1-2, run; Connor Coballes 1-2, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Donald Saltiban Jr. 3 runs, 2 RBI; Henry Lenaburg 1-1, 2, run, 2 RBI; Jagger Harris 1-1, RBI; Dane Fraser 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Paul Antony 1-3, RBI; Kelen Rutz 1-3, run, RBI.
College Softball
Walla Walla sweeps YVC
The Yakima Valley softball team got down early in both games of the doubleheader against Walla Walla on Sunday, losing 18-13 and 12-9.
Alexis Lokeni went a combined 5 for 7 with two doubles, a three-run home run, five runs scored and four RBI and Parker McAtee was a combined 4 for 7 with a double, three runs scored and four RBI for the Yaks.
Yakima Valley will host North Idaho for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Game 1
WWCC 502 520 4 — 18 23 0
YVC 011 533 0 — 13 23 2
Heytvelt, Brown (5) and Gibson; Isayev and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-5, run, RBI; Andi Uemura 4-5, 2 runs; Alexis Lokeni 3-3, 3-run HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Karly Hanosky 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Tiauna Walker 2-5, 2b, RBI; Parker McAtee 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ivy Barnes 1-4, RBI; Emma Jay 3-5, run.
Game 2
WWCC 420 110 4 — 12 15 1
YVC 022 201 2 — 9 16 2
Vanterpool, Brown (5) and Hopkins; Wood and Hanosky.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 3-5, run, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 2-4, 2 2b, 2 run, RBI; Karly Hanosky 2-4, 2b, RBI; Madison Koler 1-4, run, RBI; Tiauna Walker 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Parker McAtee 1-3, run, RBI; Tayah Townsend 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Jasmine Almueti 2-4, 3b, run, RBI.
Tennis
EWAC District
TOP 4 PLACERS Friday’s Results
Boys Team Scores: Granger 22, Columbia Burbank 7, White Swan 3, Goldendale 2, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0, Highland 0.
Girls Team Scores: Goldendale 20, Granger 7, White Swan 5, Cle Elum/Roslyn 4, Columbia Burbank 1, Highland 0.
Boys Singles: 1, AJ CArdenas (Gr); 2, Adam Asher (Gr); 3, Noah Sauer (WS); 4, Jesus Lopez (CB).
Girls Singles: 1, Taylor Beam (Go); 2, Gwen Gilliam (Go); 3, Jimena Gutierrez (WS); 4, Brooke Wolf (CR).
Boys Doubles: 1, Malik Cantu-Enrique Aldaco (Gr); 2, Carlos Deleon-Daniel Torres (Gr); 3, Abe Garcia-Gus Mullen (CB); 4, Julien Cisneros-Axyl Carter (CB).
Girls Doubles: 1, Ariela Solorio-Jasslyn Ramos (Gr); 2, Olivia Erland-Taylor Rising (Go); 3, Kinley Mitchell-Lizzie Hedges (Go); 4, Kylie Cuff-Amanda Board (CR).
Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
HIGH SCHOOL DRAGS AND STREET LEGAL DRAGS Friday’s Results
High School — Winner: Delaney Russell (0.020 RT, 13.19 DI, 13.628 ET, 82.36 MPH). Runner-up: Jeret Scott (0.541, 17.14, 17.776, 70.14). Semifinals: Alyssa Garza.
Jet Car — Winner: EFX Tomahawk (NA, NA, 6.210, 240.00).
Street Legal — Winner: Duffy Webb (0.061, 15.31, 15.467, 91.00). Runner-up: Delaney Russell (NA, 13.36, 13.796, 99.42). Semifinals: Jason Leon.
Mopar — Winner: Mark McKenna (0.059, 11.20, 11.178, 117.90). Runner-up: David Denning (0.133, 10.84, 10.761, 123.37). Semifinals: Nick Chaney, Lane Chaney.
Street Bike — Winner: Terry Holloway.
Open Wheel — Winner: Will Willingham (0.094, 5.13, 5.485, 123.40). Runner-up: Walt Pearce (0.324, 8.80, 8.751, 79.22). Semifinals: Terry Cannon, Bret Eyerly.
AUTO MAX USA GAMBLERS #3 AND NORTHWEST NOSTALGIA TOUR Saturday’s Results
NW Nostalgia — Winner A: Bret Renschler. Runner-up A: Mike Munson. Winner B: Kelly Brannin. Runner-up B: Harry Rueber.
Box — Winner: Bob Bundy (0.021 RT, 7.23 DI, 7.225 ET, 92.63 MPH). Runner-up: Jime Sperline (0.013, 6.02, 6.010, 112.74). Semifinals: Scott Howell, Brad Howerton.
No Box — Winner: Ryan Widhalf (0.007, 7.03, 7.067, 86.86). Runner-up: Omar Leon (0.105, 7.33, 7.358, 94.44). Semifinals: David Denning.
Jr. Dragster — Winner: Cole Dickhoff. Runner-up: Corban Box. Semifinals: Emerie Sanchez.
Jr. Street — Winner: James Householder. Runner-up: Maryrose Thompson. Semifinals: Michelle Brown.
Jr. Dragster 2nd Chance — Winner: Sahara Wendt. Runner-up: Tyson Sanchez.