The Yakima Valley men’s basketball team ended a six-game losing streak Wednesday by beating Blue Mountain 104-90 at Sherar Gym.
Raymond Guillory III finished with a game-high 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Yaks.
Journey Buba and Chris Murphy both scored 18 points, Trey Sanchez added 15 and Jonathan Gales finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for YVC (9-15, 6-7 NWAC).
Yakima Valley trailed 53-48 at halftime but outscored Blue Mountain by 19 in the second half. Both teams shot better than 50% from the field in the first half, but the Yaks held Blue Mountain to just 36.8% shooting in the second half, including 2 for 10 from 3-points range.
YVC hosts Columbia Basin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sherar Gym.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Shaw Broncheau 13, Wilson 8, Logan Liddicoat 11, Dedi Seme 20, Persinger 8, Grogan 6, Craig Mueller 18, Marx 6. Totals 35-80 12-29 90.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Strom 3, Trey Sanchez 15, Raymond Guillory III 35, Journey Buba 18, Chris Murphy 18, Jonathan Gales 11, Fulton 2, Elutilo 0, Kennedy 2. Totals 36-68 23-34 104.
Halftime: Blue Mountain 53-48.
YVC highlights: Guillory 10 rebs; Sanchez 6 rebs; Gales 10 rebs.
Women’s Basketball
YVC routs Blue Mountain
Yakima Valley won its third straight game, beating Blue Mountain 79-58 on Wednesday at Sherar Gym.
Jenni Johnson led four Yaks players in double figures with 20 points. Nicole Rasmussen and Tarryn Hart both finished with 12 points and Lexie Skyles added 10.
YVC shot 45.8% from the field while holding Blue Mountain to just 29.7% shooting.
The Yaks (20-6, 10-3 NWAC) trailed only once in the game, when Blue Mountain scored the first two points.
Yakima Valley will host Columbia Basin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sherar Gym.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Katie Skramstad 21, Christensen 4, McKrola 6, Brooke Wheeler 11, Van Steenkist 2, Fox 9, Rodriguez 3, Munoz 2. Totals 19-64 15-16 58.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Nicole Rasmussen 12, Willett 5, Tarryn Hart 12, T. Mills 7, Delp 4, N. Mills 7, Collins 0, Jenni Johnson 20, Lexie Skyles 10, Lopez 0, Sinclair 2. Totals 33-72 8-12 79.
Blue Mountain 13 15 13 17 — 58
Yakima Valley 22 16 13 28 — 79
YVC highlights: Hart 8 rebs, 5 asts, 4 stls; Callie Delp 6 rebs, 10 asts; Kalli Willett 5 asts.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLCWAC BOYS DISTRICT ELLENSBURG 56, EPHRATA 50: At Ephrata, Ryan Ferguson scored 15 of his game-high 19 points to lead the the seventh-seeded Bulldogs past No. 3 Ephrata and into Saturday’s semifinals at Central Washington.
Ellensburg, which improved to 9-13, will meet second-seeded Selah (14-6) at noon.
Cade Gibson had 14 for Ellensburg and Aiden Lewis chipped in 12.
ELLENBURG — Ryan Ferguson 19, Messner 1, Perez 4, Cade Gibson 14, Fenz 6, Aiden Lewis 12.
EPHRATA — Jayce Moore 12, Lakota Lange 12, Black 3, Burns 9, Hendrick 4, McConnell 6, Hesse 4.
Ellensburg 11 12 19 14 — 56
Ephrata 10 12 16 12 — 50
PROSSER 86, EAST VALLEY 82: At Prosser, the fourth-seeded Mustangs held off the No. 5 Red Devils to advance to Saturday’s semifinals at Central Washington.
Prosser (15-6) will meet top-seeded Toppenish (19-1) at 4 p.m.
East Valley (13-9) will await the loser of the Ellensburg-Selah semifinal in a loser-out contest Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the SunDome.
No details were available at press time.