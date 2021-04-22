SPOKANE — Yakima Valley's four-game win streak ended but the Yaks' bats woke up in time to avoid a tripleheader sweep at Spokane Thursday afternoon.
YVC only totaled five hits, including a Hank Dunn home run, while losing the first two games 7-3 and 7-4. Connor Coballes went 2-for-4 with a home run an d three RBI to help deliver a 7-3 win for the Yaks in the third game of a six-game series that will conclude with a tripleheader Sunday in Yakima.
Game 1
YVC=200=100=1=—=3=3=0
Spokane=002=320=x=—=7=6=2
Frieders, Childers (4), Harris (5) and Hays. Cottrell and Dawson.
YVC highlights: Henry Lenaburg, 1-3, HR.
Game 2
YVC=000=031=?=—=4=2=0
Spokane=005=101=x=—=7=12=3
Chipman, Wilson (4), Tomas (6) and Antony. Liss, Bramlet (7) and McKenna.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 1-4, 2 RBI.
Game 3
YVC=003=040=0=—=7=5=1
Spokane=000=210=0=—=3=5=1
Hanson, Burns (5), Swartman (7) and Hays. Tucker, Ashworth (4), Nelson (5), Charron (6) and McKenna.
YVC highlights: Connor Coballes 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Donald Saltiban 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
---
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Yakima Valley earns split at Spokane
SPOKANE — A six-run fourth propelled Yakima Valley to a 12-9 win before the Yaks fell 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday at Spokane.
Madison Koler went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI while former East Valley standout Cassidy Base went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two stolen bases in the first game for Yakima Valley, which improved to 3-5 heading into Sunday's home doubleheader against Spokane.
Game 1
YVC=100=262=1=—12=18=3
Spokane=330=201=0=—=9=12=1
Wood and Hanosky. Shores, Irish (5), Rose (6) and Pintler.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 3-5, run, 2 RBI, 2 sb; Andi Uemera 1-5, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 1-3, 2 runs, RBI, sb; Karly Hanosky 2-4, 2 runs; Madison Koler 4-5, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Parker McAtee 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ivy Barnes 2-4, run, RBI; Emma Jay 2-2.
Game 2
YVC=101=100=0=—=3=11=0
Spokane=141=000=x=—=6=12=0
Isayev and Lokeni. Irish and Pintler.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-3, 2 runs, 3 sb; Uemera 2-3, RBI; Lokeni 3-4; Hanosky 1-3, RBI; Megan Isayev 2-2, 2b, run; Jasmine Almuet 1-2, 3b, RBI.
Davis coaches to speak at QB club
Davis athletic director Bob Stanley, baseball coach Jay Gainer, fastpitch coach Jeff White, and boys soccer coach Jerry Cole will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon next week. The meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides golf course.