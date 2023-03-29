A strong outing by Tyson Rutherford helped Yakima Valley earn a split in its first league doubleheader of the season.
The freshman right-hander lasted seven innings in a 6-1 win over Spokane, striking out nine and giving up just three hits. Caleb Gray’s two-run homer capped off the scoring and Peyton Rickard went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI.
YVC (1-1 NWAC East, 7-17 overall) fell 4-1 in the second game and will travel to Spokane for a doubleheader to complete the four-game series Saturday afternoon.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Tyson Rutherford 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 9 K, 3 BB; Caleb Gray 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Peyton Rickard 2-2, run, 3 RBI. Game 2: Stats not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 4, TRI-CITIES PREP 3: At East Valley, the Red Devils hung on after Grady Edler’s early three-run homer for their fourth straight win. Sophomore Logan Kruger shut down a Tri-Cities Prep rally and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to preserve the lead for East Valley, which will travel to Prosser for a doubleheader Saturday.
EV highlights: Grady Edler 2-2, 3-run HR, 2 runs; Brody Taylor 2-2.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
CBBN
AT BLACK ROCK CREEK
Girls
Team scores: Eastmont 403, Moses Lake 451, Wenatchee 470, West Valley 476, Eisenhower 585.
Local highlights: 7, Emmi Morgan (Sun) 111; 10, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 115; 12, Aimee Penazola (WV) 116.
SCAC
AT SUNTIDES
Boys
Team scores: Zillah 349, Royal 349, Naches Valley 402, La Salle 436.
Local highlights: 1, Garric Shirrod (NV) 78; 2, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 81; 3, Lane Sealock (Z) 84; 7, Mason Muffett (Z) 86; 8, Luke Moore (Z) 88.
Girls
Local highlights: 1. Quincy Abram (LS) 98; 2, Lonna Jones (Z) 107.
