A strong outing by Tyson Rutherford helped Yakima Valley earn a split in its first league doubleheader of the season.

The freshman right-hander lasted seven innings in a 6-1 win over Spokane, striking out nine and giving up just three hits. Caleb Gray’s two-run homer capped off the scoring and Peyton Rickard went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI.

YVC (1-1 NWAC East, 7-17 overall) fell 4-1 in the second game and will travel to Spokane for a doubleheader to complete the four-game series Saturday afternoon.

YVC highlights — Game 1: Tyson Rutherford 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 9 K, 3 BB; Caleb Gray 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Peyton Rickard 2-2, run, 3 RBI. Game 2: Stats not available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

NONLEAGUE

EAST VALLEY 4, TRI-CITIES PREP 3: At East Valley, the Red Devils hung on after Grady Edler’s early three-run homer for their fourth straight win. Sophomore Logan Kruger shut down a Tri-Cities Prep rally and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to preserve the lead for East Valley, which will travel to Prosser for a doubleheader Saturday.

EV highlights: Grady Edler 2-2, 3-run HR, 2 runs; Brody Taylor 2-2.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

CBBN

AT BLACK ROCK CREEK

Girls

Team scores: Eastmont 403, Moses Lake 451, Wenatchee 470, West Valley 476, Eisenhower 585.

Local highlights: 7, Emmi Morgan (Sun) 111; 10, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 115; 12, Aimee Penazola (WV) 116.

SCAC

AT SUNTIDES

Boys

Team scores: Zillah 349, Royal 349, Naches Valley 402, La Salle 436.

Local highlights: 1, Garric Shirrod (NV) 78; 2, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 81; 3, Lane Sealock (Z) 84; 7, Mason Muffett (Z) 86; 8, Luke Moore (Z) 88.

Girls

Local highlights: 1. Quincy Abram (LS) 98; 2, Lonna Jones (Z) 107.

Reach Luke Thompson at luthompson@yakimaherald.com.

I’m Luke Thompson, a reporter in my seventh year at the YH-R following stints at seven publications in the preceding seven years. My primary focus is covering the many great prep sports stories in the Yakima Valley, as well as the sports at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University.Ialso cover Pippins baseball and Outdoors features. After spending my childhood in Kansas followed by college at the University of Missouri and jobs at various papers in the South/Midwest, I’ve tried to make up for all those years without mountains by spending a lot of time in the Cascades skiing, hiking, camping, or just exploring on my own or with my wife and our dog. 

