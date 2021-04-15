Henry Lenaburg had four RBI in the opener and teammate Donald Saltiban matched that in the second game as Yakima Valley cruised to a 13-3, 9-2 sweep over Wenatchee Valley in NWAC East baseball Thursday afternoon at Parker Faller Field.
Lenaburg's two-run double highlighted an eight-run seventh inning that ended the first game, which saw starter Tyler Frieders go the distance for a five-hitter.
Saltiban got things started in the second game with a two-run single in the first inning and for the day he finished seven RBI.
The Yaks improved to 5-1 and will play two at Wenatchee Valley on Sunday.
Game 1
Wenatchee Valley=000=001=2=—=3=5=2
Yakima Valley=200=030=8=—=13=10=0
Bates, Morgan (7), Cruse (7) and Leid; Frieders and Hays.
YVC highlights: Tyler Frieders CG, 7 IP, 2 BB, 4 K; Connor Coballes 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Henry Lenaburg 2-3, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-4, run, RBI; Donald Saltiban 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Spencer Marenco 2 runs, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Wenatchee Valley=000=200=000=—=2=5=3
Yakima Valley=240=000=12x=—=9=7=0
Fry, Chase (7) and Haynes; Barela, Childers (2), Hanson (4), Chipman (8), Tomas (9) and Antony.
YVC highlights: Donald Saltiban 2-4, 4 RBI; Spencer Marenco 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Danny Burns 1-5, 2b, 2 runs.
---
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Yaks split with Wenatchee
Alexis Lokeni and Emmaleena Wood drove in three runs apiece to lead Yakima Valley to a 10-4 win over Wenatchee Valley in the first game of an NWAC East doubleheader on Thursday at Dunbar Field.
Cassidy Base was 5-for-7 for the day with five runs scored and two stolen bases for the Yaks (1-3), who play at Wenatchee Valley on Sunday.
Game 1
Wenatchee Valley=101=010=1=—=4=8=0
Yakima Valley=013=213=x=—=10=15=4
Dunwell and Smith; Isayev and Hanosky.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Andi Uemura 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Alexis Lokeni 1-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Madison Koler 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Emmaleena Wood 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Ivy Barnes 2-4, 2b; Megan Isayev CG, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Game 2
Wenatchee Valley=491=11=—=16=22=1
Yakima Valley=330=01=—=7=10=2
Escobar and Steele; Wood and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-3, 2 runs, 2 SB; Alyssa Oswald 1-3, run; Alexis Lokeni 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Karly Hanosky 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Parker McAtee 2-3, 2 RBI.
---
MEETINGS
English, Price at QBs
Eisenhower track and field coach Phil English and assistant coach Robert Price will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides golf course.