Yakima Valley picked up secured a pair of crucial home wins to move closer to securing a playoff spot in its final home doubleheader of the regular season.
Brandon Faire homered and Tyson Rutherford threw a seven-inning complete game for the Yaks in an 11-0 win over Big Bend and Zaid Flynn threw six scoreless innings at the start of a 4-2 win to finish the sweep. Kevin Corder capped off a perfect day at the plate by going 4-for-4 and driving in two runs in the second game while Peyton Rickard went 3-for-5 at the top of Yakima Valley's lineup.
The Yaks (13-13 NWAC East, 19-29 overall) can secure the last of the four unclaimed NWAC East postseason spots by winning just one of two games in its regular-season ending doubleheader Saturday at Big Bend (11-15, 19-25). Yakima Valley would earn the No. 3 seed if they sweep again and Walla Walla (14-12, 20-18) loses two against second-place Columbia Basin, but YVC would be eliminated if it lost twice and Wenatchee Valley (11-15, 22-27) swept last-place Treasure Valley.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Tyson Rutherford 7 IP, 3 H, 5 K, 0 BB; Peyton Rickard 2-4, run, RBI; Caleb Gray 2-3, run, RBI; Andrew Graham 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Kevin Corder 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Brandon Faire 1-2, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Zaid Flynn 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 5 K, 5 BB; Rickard 3-5; Caleb Gray 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Brennan Carbonell 1-2; Corder 4-4, 2 RBI, sb.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
EWAC WEST SUB-DISTRICT
At Granger
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 162, Goldendale 130, Cle Elum 94, Granger 52, White Swan 28, Highland 26.
100: Jonathan Marin (K) 11.35. 200: JJ Beiter (CE) 23.69. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 54.11. 800: Sean Henrikson (Gol) 2:06.99. 1600: Henrikson (Gol) 4:51.32. 3200: Orlando Isiordia (Gr) 11:30.39. 110H: Raymond Holycross (Go) 16.06. 300H: Holycross (Gol) 42.56. 4x100: Kittitas (Doug Varnum, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Marin) 44.76. 4x400: Kittitas (Brody Stewart, Edgar Sanchez, Liam Peterson, Marin) 3:41.63.
Shot: Eliot Verville (CE) 35-03. Disc: Matthew Verwey (WS) 122-06. Jav: Varnum (K) 155-07. HJ: Owen Stickney (K) 5-10. LJ: Stephen Pittman (Gol) 19-6. TJ: Holycross (Gol) 40-04.
GIRLS
Team scores: Granger 127, Cle Elum 111, Goldendale 79, Highland 73, White Swan 64, Kittitas 42.
100: Kayliana Blackmore (K) 13.64. 200: Jazmine Sargent (H) 30.35. 400: Jasmin Vasquez (Gr) 1:04.36. 800: Joana Jaramillo (Gr) 2:37.50. 1600: Anahi Villa (Gr) 7:10.95. 3200: Karen Contreras (H) 15:57.92. 100H: Grace Weeda (CE) 17.82. 300H: Weeda (CE) 54.24. 4x100: Granger (Vasquez, Juanita Garcia, Gabi Berger, Jaramillo) 54.12. 4x200: Granger (Vasquez, Jaramillo, Garcia, Berger) 1:54.24. 4x400: Granger (Berger, Vasquez, Garcia, Jaramillo) 4:32.94.
Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 34-02. Disc: Maggie Wersland (CE) 80-11. Jav: Gracie Glondo (CE) 99-11. HJ: Glondo (CE) 5-0. LJ: Glondo (CE) 14-11.5. TJ: Glondo (CE) 32-0.5.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
HIGHLAND 8-4, WALLA WALLA ACADEMY 6-11: At Highland, the Scotties snapped a seven-game losing streak and split their last doubleheader. Highland finished its season 3-13.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 8-9, NAPAVINE 12-6: At Napavine, the Warriors bounced back from a loss to split their final regular season doubleheader. Cle Elum (14-6) will open up district play at home next Tuesday.
