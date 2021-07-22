Yakima Valley announced Thursday former Yak Ben Krueger will be returning to YVC as an assistant for the 2021-22 season.
The 2015 Oregon Tech graduate is the founder/program director for Mercedes-Benz of Seattle Baseball Club and serves as the commissioner for the summer Cascade Collegiate League, which he founded in 2019. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Everett Community College.
Krueger's expected to serve as the recruiting coordinator, outfield coach, and head of data analytics and media for YVC.
---
Pepsi Pak drop 3 of 4 in Bellingham
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak finished out the regular season with three losses in a four-game series at Bellingham Wednesday and Thursday.
Jackson May threw five one-run innings and Ryker Fortier went 3 for 4 to help the Pak open with a 4-1 win on Wednesday. They fell 9-1 in the second game and followed that up with a 10-4 loss and a 2-0 loss on Thursday, despite a Drew Johnson home run in the first game of the doubleheader.
No. 1 seed Yakima Valley will open the state tournament against Bellingham at 4 p.m. Monday in Kennewick.
Bellingham 10, Yakima Valley 4 (YV highlights: Drew Johnson 2-3, HR, 2b, Caden Herbst 2-3, RBI; Brady Steiner RBI)
Bellingham 2, Yakima Valley 0 (YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-4; Jaden Klebaum 1-3; Jackson May 1-3)
Wednesday
Yakima Valley 4, Bellingham 1 (YV: Fortier 3-4; Derek Wolf 1-4, RBI; Eli Grange RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-4; Danny Cypher 1-3; Blake Steiner 2-3; Klebaum 1-3; May 5 IP, 4 H, 6 K, ER)
Bellingham 9, Yakima Valley 1 (YV: Fortier 3-4; Wolf RBI; Goodrich 1-3; Drew Benjamin 1-2)
---
Masterman hits first ace
Bob Masterman recorded his first hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Yakima Elks Golf Club on Thursday. He used a 5-iron on the 172-yard hole, and it was witnessed by Gary Pero and Jerry Runge.