The Yakima Valley baseball team closed out its home schedule on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of Columbia Basin, winning 11-10 and 7-2.
Connor Coballes went 4 for 4 with a double, four runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base and Donald Saltiban Jr. was 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored and five RBI in the first game for the Yaks (23-7).
In the second game for YVC, Hank Dunn went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and an RBI while Ryne Hays was 2 for 3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
Yakima Valley will close out its season with back-to-back doubleheaders at Treasure Valley on Saturday and Sunday.
Game 1
CBC 100 404 001 — 10 13 1
YVC 203 203 10x — 11 13 3
Webb, Grade (4), Vander Hoek (6), Petty (7), Toth (8) and Rodriguez; Chipman, Burns (5), Blanchard (6), Swartman (8) and Hays.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 1-4, 2b, run; Spencer Marenco 1-1, 3 runs, RBI, sb; Connor Coballes 4-4, 2b, 4 runs, RBI, sb; Donald Saltiban Jr. 3-4, 2b, run, 5 RBI; Henry Lenaburg 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Dane Fraser 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryne Hays 1-3, RBI, sb; Owen Bischoff 1-5, 2b, run.
Game 2
CBC 020 000 000 — 2 5 1
YVC 006 100 00x — 7 9 0
Garza II, Baumgardt (4), Petty (8) and Garner; Hanson, Barkman (6), Childers (9) and Hays.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 sb; Connor Coballes 1-4, 2b, run, RBI, sb; Henry Lenaburg 1-3, run, RBI; Danny Burns RBI; Chandler Holaday RBI; Ryne Hays 2-3, run, RBI, sb; Owen Bischoff 1-3, run.
Softball
Yaks, CBC split doubleheader
The Yakima Valley softball team finished its season with a doubleheader split with Columbia Basin on Sunday, winning the first game 9-8 before falling 17-8 in the second game.
Cassidy Base went 2 for 4 with a triple, three runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in the first game for YVC (8-18 NWAC, 9-19 overall).
In the second game, Parker McAtee had a three-run double in the first inning and Karly Hanosky crushed a grand slam to left field in the fourth inning for the Yaks.
Game 1
CBC 420 101 0 — 8 12 2
YVC 230 004 x — 9 9 1
Brown and Medeiros; Isayev and Hanosky.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI, 2 sb; Alexis Lokeni 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Karly Hanosky 1-3, 2 RBI; Madison Koler run; Tiauna Walker 3-3, run; Ivy Barnes 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Emma Jay 1-2, run.
Game 2
CBC 482 30 — 17 13 1
YVC 400 40 — 8 5 5
Madden and Comack; Wood, Oswald (2), Wood (4) and Lokeni.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2-2, run; Andi Uemura run; Alexis Lokeni run; Karly Hanosky 1-2, GS, run, 4 RBI; Parker McAtee 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Tayah Townsend run; Jasmine Almueti run.
Baseball
Schlect wins Feeder Game MVP
Connor Schlect of West Valley earned the Most Valuable Player award at the All-State Feeder Game on Sunday, helping the West beat the East 4-1 at Eisenhower.
Schlect pitched two shutout innings while striking out five and had a three-run double in the top of the fifth inning that put the West up 4-0.
Caden Herbst of Selah started the scoring with an RBI-sacrifice fly in the third inning for the West.
Cooper Hansen had an RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth inning for the East’s lone run.
Eisenhower will host a Crossover All-Star game betweent Tri-Cities and Yakima on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
West 000 130 00 — 4 9 1
East 000 010 00 — 1 8 0
Leaverton (WV), Schlect (WV) (3), Herbst (Sel) (5), Jenkins (NV) (7) and Hanses (WV), Pettyjohn (Sel) (5); Gargas (D), Almaguer (Sun) (4), Lemus (D) (6); Coscarart (Ike) (7), Stone (EV) (8) and Fowler (Ike), McDaniel (D) (6).
Highlights — West: Caden Herbst (Sel) single, sac. fly; Connor Schlect (WV) 2 IP, 5K, 3-RBI double in 5th; Johnny Hanses (WV) 2b. East: Caleb Coscarart (Ike) single, 2b; Cooper Hansen (Ike) RBI-single; Dillan Morrow (EV) single, 2b; Tyler Stone (EV) 2b.