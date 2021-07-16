Yakima Valley announced Linn-Benton assistant Robin Andrea as its new women’s basketball coach Friday afternoon.
Andrea served as the head recruiter, defensive coordinator, fundraiser and post position coach for Linn-Benton, an NWAC school in Albany, Ore. During his three years on staff, the Roadrunners went 36-31, including the program’s first 20-win season in over a decade.
Prior to that job, Andrea spent six seasons as an assistant for both the men’s and women’s programs at Western Oregon. He also coached the Hillsboro (Ore.) High School boys basketball team from 2012-15.
“(Andrea’s) experience in a wide array of coaching roles combined with a systematic vision for the program overall was evident throughout the process,” athletic director Ray Funk said. “We are confident he will recruit and develop quality student-athletes both on and off the court.”
Andrea replaces Adam Strom, who left to take over the NAIA program at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan. Strom went 69-49 in five seasons, including a 21-8 record in his last full regular season prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and he earned NWAC East Region Coach of the Year honors in 2016-17.
---
MEETINGS
Pak coach at QBs
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak coaches Mike Archer, Rob Archer, Mick Jansen and Brooks Archer will be guests of Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.