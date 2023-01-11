ONTARIO, Ore. — Gearing up its defense in the second half, Yakima Valley College’s men rallied for a 75-64 victory over Treasure Valley in NWAC East basketball Wednesday night.
Trailing by three at halftime, the Yaks allowed just 23 points on 30.4% shooting after the break to earn their third win in the last four games.
West Valley graduate Conner Turner scored a season-high 21 points, hitting 9 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.
YVC shot 57.1% and Javonte Darrett was a big part of that, making 7 of 11 shots for a 15-point night. The Yaks outrebounded Treasure Valley 38-23, and Godwin Ilumoka matched Turner’s seven boards while Darrett and Jamon Kemp had six apiece.
Yakima Valley (1-1, 5-7) hosts Big Bend on Saturday at 4 p.m.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Tinley 3, Javonte Darrett 15, Kemp 7, Kari 2, Conner Turner 21, Atazhoon 0, Cole 2, Godwin Ilumoka 11, Tinner 0, Bates 3, Joe 7, Dunning 4. Totals 32-56 7-16 75.
TREASURE VALLEY — Jones 8, Gavin Weisweaver 17, Garret Long 14, Slater 6, McBride 4, Howe 6, DeLong 3, Gordon 2, Bower 4. Totals 21-58 11-13 64.
Halftime: Treasure Valley 41-38.
YVC highlights: Turner 7 rebs, 3 blks; Ilumoka 7 rebs, 2 blks; Jamon Kemp 6 rebs; Darrett 6 rebs; Mason Tinley 3 assts; Bright Kari 3 assts.
Late drought sinks YaksONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s offense went cold after a big comeback in a 73-67 loss at Treasure Valley Wednesday night.
The NWAC’s leading rebounder, Aliyah Finch, recorded her sixth straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, helping YVC erase a 12-point second-half deficit. But after going ahead 65-63 thanks to Taylor Newman’s two free throws with 4:59 remaining, the Yaks missed their last eight field goal attempts and committed four turnovers.
Finch, a freshman from Chelan, was named the NWAC’s athlete of the week after back-to-back double-doubles — 28 points and 15 rebounds against Wenatchee Valley followed by 27 points and 14 boards against top-ranked Walla Walla.
Skylar Begay scored 22 points to lead YVC (1-2, 4-9) and Newman added 14 to raise her average to 10.2 points per game, meaning all five freshman starters average double figures. The Yaks will look to bounce back when they host Big Bend Saturday at 2 p.m.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Skylar Begay 22, Taylor Newman 14, Aliyah Finch 12, Driscoll 8, McCarty 0, I. Ramos 0, J. Ramos 0, Standley 0. Totals 26-72 10-18 67.
TREASURE VALLEY — Havyn Brown 17, Booh Huddleston 13, Valeria Vorwaller 11, Mandy Balnap 11, Steed 9, Jenkins 6, Vineyard 4, Erickson 2, Pokibro 0, Adams 0. Totals 25-62 11-16 73.
Yakima Valley 21 13 22 11 — 67
Treasure Valley 20 14 25 14 — 73
YVC highlights: Finch 11 rebs, 4 blks; Newman 10 rebs; Begay 8 rebs.
PREP BASKETBALL
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL GIRLS 52, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 23: At Yakama Tribal, Gwen Dawes poured in 15 of her 20 points in the second half as the seventh-ranked Eagles won their ninth straight.
Yakama Tribal moved to 4-0 in the Southeast’s Grape Division and 11-1 overall with a home game against Touchet on Friday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Armijo 3, Ali Bush 14, Davis 6, Lindsey 0, Reed 0, Van Hollebake 0, Drinkard 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 2, Onepennee 0, Sampson 7, George 6, Stacona 4, Buck 7, Gwen Dawes 20, ScabbyRobe 6.
Liberty Chr. 8 2 5 8 — 23
Yakama Tribal 15 12 10 13 — 52
YAKIMA TRIBAL BOYS 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 47: At Yakama Tribal, Gunner Wallulatum hit two 3-pointers in the second half and led three players in double figures to help the Eagles move to 2-2 in league and 6-4 overall with their third straight win.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Andrew Smith 22, Bishop 6, Culver 7, Haak 3, Dunham 2, Cole 7, Ott 0, Gruver 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 12, Lewis 3, Longee 8, Jonas ScabbyRobe 12, Visaya 5, Gunner Wallulatum 13, Saluskin 0.
Liberty Chr. 13 11 16 7 — 47
Yakama Tribal 8 19 13 13 — 53
