YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley's best offensive weapon in a deep group of guards might be one that comes off the bench.
The Yaks cruised past Spokane 85-61 on Wednesday behind a season-high 31 points from Toppenish grad Jenni Johnson, increasing her scoring average to a team-best 19.7 points per game in league play. She hasn't started all season but has scored at least 20 points in three straight games to help YVC move into sole possession of second place in the NWAC East.
Another reserve guard, former Zillah standout Callie Delp, provided an early spark when she hit a 3-pointer to break a 17-17 tie as the first quarter ended. That turned out to be the beginning of an 8-0 run, and a 13-0 run featuring eight points from Johnson later in the second quarter put the game out of reach.
Tarryn Hart led Yakima Valley's starters with 14 points and just missed a double-double with 9 rebounds. The Yaks will go back on the road Saturday as they try to snap first-place Walla Walla's 16-game win streak.
SPOKANE — Faith Adams 25, Young 7, Wilson 6, Ivins 2, Ostrowski 2, Lange 8, Risinger 4, Parnell 2, Grier 2, Crum 1, Aldendorf 0, Cook 4. Totals 22-63 5-6 61.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Tarryn Hart 14, Aleck 10, T. Mills 6, Rasmussen 3, Willett 3, Jenni Johnson 31, Delp 9, Skyles 6, Lopez 3, N. Mills 0, Collins 0, Sinclair 0. Totals 31-67 15-26 85.
Spokane=17=8=23=13=—=61
YVC=20=22=23=20=—=85
YVC highlights: Hart 9 rebs; Aleck 6 rebs; Kalli Willett 4 assts; Callie Delp 4 assts.
---
YVC men fall to Spokane
Shooting 60.5% in the first half and barely cooling off after the break, fifth-ranked Spokane claimed a 99-69 victory over Yakima Valley in NWAC East men's basketball Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
Journey Buba led the Yaks with 18 points and teammate Kieon Gill had nine rebounds and eight assists.
Yakima Valley (5-4 East, 8-12 overall) plays at Walla Walla on Saturday.
SPOKANE — Williams 8, White 6, Kobe Reese 13, Jamal Alstrom 15, Garrett White 26, Mack 3, Kaeleb Johnson 20, Michaels 2, Stith 2, Haaland 4. Totals 40-72 8-12 99.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Trey Sanchez 13, Gill 4, Journey Buba 18, Chris Murphy 12, Kennedy 2, Gales 5, Strom 6, Fulton 0, Elutilo 0, Guillory 5, Dent 4. Totals 26-64 12-16 69.
Halftime: Spokane 55-33.
YVC highlights: Kieon Gill 9 rebs, 8 assts; Buba 4 stls.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
CASHMERE 72, LA SALLE 50: At Cashmere, twin brothers Sam and Nate Phillips combined to hit seven of Cashmere's 10 3-pointers and score 43 points as the Bulldogs improved to 14-3.
Sahil Randhawa's 13 points led four players in double figures for La Salle (11-4).
LA SALLE — Sedgwick 4, Sahil Randhawa 13, Kieran Kershaw 10, Malachy Caffrey 11, Judd 0, Dom Saddedin 12, O'Connor 0, Esquivel 0, Gaethle 0.
CASHMERE — Sam Phillips 23, Smith 6, Nate Phillips 20, Ball 4, Elliott 6, Schoening 3, Carter Alberts 10.
La Salle=15=10=19=6=—=50
Cashmere=15=16=24=17=—=72
Highlights: Cashmere 10 3p, 10-13 FTs.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, MOSES LAKE 1
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Moses Lake 778, West Valley 777; West Valley 774, Moses Lake 773; West Valley 145, Moses Lake 134; West Valley 150, Moses Lake 145.
WV highlights: Nora Cox 328 (168); Ashley Miles 171; Rayanne Mills 323 (184); Lani Makalii 169.
Note: WV earns fourth spot in Friday's district championships.