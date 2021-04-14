Shawn Abeyta, a 2019 Davis graduate, is scheduled to compete in the Fusion Fight League Tournament on April 24 in Billings, Mont.
The three-time Mat Classic medalist will face Braeden Tovey in a lightweight bout that is part of an eight-man bracket at 155 pounds. The winner of the Rising Stars event will be awarded a pro contract.
Abeyta is 2-0 and training in Las Vegas this week with another Davis graduate, Jorge Alcala, at Xtreme Couture MMA.
The Backflips and Beatdowns event on April 24 at the MetraPark has a dozen bouts and includes a women's bantamweight title bout between Wendy Freeman and Lauren Wolfe.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Yaks rally to beat Blue Mountain
PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley fell behind early for the second straight game but came back to pick up its first win of the season at Blue Mountain.
Lara Kershaw tied the game for the Yaks off an assist by former Selah midfielder Sierra Richardson just before halftime and YVC took the lead when a Blue Mountain defender knocked in a cross from Yaks forward Isella Olivera. YVC (1-1) created plenty of other opportunities as well, forcing eight saves from Blue Mountain goalkeeper Aeryn Elder.
The Yaks will return home to host Walla Walla on Saturday.
First half: 1, Blue Mountain, Jessica Macias, 25:00. 2, Yakima Valley, Lara Kershaw (Sierra Richardson), 44:00.
Second half: 3, Yakima Valley, Own Goal, 57:00.
Saves: Sophia Pixton (YV) 3, Aeryn Elder (BM) 8.