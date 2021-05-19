La Salle's all-time scoring leader, Gillian Martin, confirmed plans to continue her soccer career at Eastern Washington during a ceremony at the high school Wednesday evening.
She will be a preferred walk-on for the Eagles after leading La Salle to a third straight league title during a career that included a state title in 2018. The senior forward scored 27 goals this season to finish her career with 138, good for third all-time in the Yakima Valley.
Martin will join former club teammate and 2020 Cle Elum graduate Grace Terrill, a freshman at EWU who scored a Yakima Valley record 162 goals during her high school career. The Eagles went 5-4-2 during a shortened spring season in 2021.
• West Valley wide receiver Caleb Woodcock plans to play at Division III Linfield next fall. The CBBN South MVP scored 11 total touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams during a short five-game senior season.
• Naches Valley held a signing ceremony for five of its seniors on Wednesday — Audrey Kime (Eastern Oregon), Nicholas Mueller (St. Martin's), Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson (St. Katherine), Faith Hahn-Landis (St. Martin's) and Allison Uecker (YVC).
---
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CWU beats WWU at regional
IRVINE, Calif. — Theresa Moyle hit a two-run home run and totaled three RBI as Central Washington ousted Western Washington at the NCAA Divsion II West Regional.
Selah grad Maddy Zerr three hits, two runs and and RBI, and Alycia Banna added two hits and drove in two runs.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats opened the day with a 2-1 loss to No. 3 Northwest Nazarene.
CWU is off until Saturday when the Wildcats (18-15) in another loser-out contest.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 9, WESTERN WASHINGTON 5
WWU=031=001=0=—=5=13=0
CWU=024=300=X=—=9=14=1
Kasner, Doan (3) and Hardy; Harris, Strasser (2), Stanfield (6) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Harlee Carpenter 2-4, 2b; Theresa Moyle 2-4, 2-run HR, 3 RBI; Alycia Bannan 2-4, 2 RBI; Maddy Zerr 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Sasha Mitchell 1-2, 2 RBI.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE 2, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 1
CWU=000=100=0=—=1=4=0
NNU=000=101=X=—=2=6=0
Stanfield and Benthagen; Booth and Genuardi.
CWU highlights: Moyle 3b, run; Zerr 1-3, RBI.
---
COLLEGE SOCCER
Yaks fall at Spokane
Yakima Valley's women came up just short in a 2-1 loss at Spokane Wednesday afternoon.
The Sasquatch scored twice after halftime before Gabby Nguyen earned and converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute. Goalkeeper Sophie Pixton made five saves for YVC (2-4-4), which will conclude its season at home against Spokane on Saturday.