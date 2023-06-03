Yakima Valley College named baseball ace Carson Judd and dominant women's basketball center Aliyah Finch its student athletes of the year at a ceremony Wednesday night.
Finch, who earned the Mary Sherar award, won the NWAC East most valuable player, freshman of the year and defensive player of the year awards after putting up huge numbers for the Yaks. The 6-foot center from Chelan averaged team highs of 19.1 points and 1.5 blocked shots per game while leading the NWAC with 14.4 rebounds per game.
A five-game stretch starting in early April propelled Judd to the NWAC East Region's first team and helped him earn YVC's Larry Densley award. The righthander went 3-0 with an ERA of 0.56 while striking out at least eight batters in four of his five starts to finish the season fifth in the NWAC with 86 strikeouts in 73 innings pitched.
Both athletes excelled in the classroom as well, with Finch posting a 3.7 GPA and Judd nearly matching that with a 3.5 GPA throughout his three-year career. He's signed to play Division I baseball at Washington State next season while Finch is ready to move up to Division II to play for Central Washington.
LEGION BASEBALL
Johnson throws no-hitter
SELAH — Steven Johnson threw a five-inning no-hitter in the second game and James Hull had six RBI for the day as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak opened its summer season with a home sweep over the Northwest Blaze on Saturday.
Ty Estey pitched a three-hitter and John Sullivan drove in three runs to help win the opener 15-0, and Johnson fanned nine in his no-hitter for a 10-0 victory in the nightcap.
The Pak will play the Blaze in a single game on Sunday at 11 a.m.
YV highlights — Game 1: Ty Estey CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 5 K; Cade Gibson 3 hits; James Hull 2 hits, 4 RBI; John Sullivan 2 hits, 3 RBI; Eian Peralta 2 RBI. Game 2: Steven Johnson CG, 5 IP, 0 hits, 9 K; James Hull 3 hits, 2 RBI; Joe Bugni 2 hits; Cade Gibson 2 hits, 4 RBI.
