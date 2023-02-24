ELLENSBURG — A slow start from University of Washington signee Olivia Anderson and the offense couldn’t deter Ellensburg in its first 2A state tournament game Friday night.
The No. 1 seed Bulldogs leaned on their defense early and eventually pulled away from No. 8 Sequim in a 59-35 win. Jamison Philip scored 14 points for the unbeaten defending champions and Quinn Rogel added 11 to help them extend their winning streak to 48 games.
Anderson scored all nine of her points — the first time all season she’s finished with less than 10 — in the second half and Ellensburg failed to reach 60 for the first time in its last 12 games. Still, no one’s lost by less than 17 points against Ellensburg at the state tournament the last two seasons.
Central Washington signee Rylee Leishman knocked down a pair of fourth-quarter threes to reach 10 points and Jelissa Julmist scored 14 to lead the Wolves. They’ll play a loser-out game Wednesday at the SunDome while Ellensburg will wait to find out its next opponent for the 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Thursday.
SEQUIM — Green 0, Hannah Bates 12, Vaara 7, Bloomenrader 0, Johnson 0, Bacon 0, Turella 0, Herman 2, Mixon 0, Wagner 0, Jelissa Julmist 14.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 0, Rylee Leishman 10, Jamison Philip 14, L. Rogel 3, Quinn Rogel 11, Anderson 9, Ravet 9, Markus 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Marrs 3.
Sequim 10 8 11 6 — 35
Ellensburg 11 15 15 18 — 59
BOYS BASKETBALL
4A STATE OPENING ROUND
CAMAS 64, WEST VALLEY 53: At Battle Ground, sophomore guard Landen Birley tallied 23 points for the No. 15 seed Rams, who led 33-22 at halftime after doubling up the No. 10 Papermakers in the second quarter of a loser-out game. Freshman Parker Mills contributed 12 points and Tommy Meluskey added 11.
Beckett Currie totaled 18 points for Camas, which went for 42 points in the second half. The Rams finished their season 13-9, including the only Big 9 win over league champion Davis.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 11, Wright 0, Komstadius 3, May 2, Landen Birley 23, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 12, Saddeddin 2.
CAMAS — Beckett Currie 18, Limnell 0, Sitler 0, Chillian 0, VanVoorhis 9, Theo McMillan 14, Dabasinskas 4, Washington 0, Jamison Carlisle 14, Harris 3, Nesland 0.
West Valley 13 20 12 8 — 53
Camas 12 10 21 21 — 64
2B STATE OPENING ROUND
WAHKIAKUM 59, CLE ELUM 57 (OT): At Chehalis, the No. 14 seed Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter before falling in overtime of a loser-out game to the No. 11 Mules. Jett Favero paced Cle Elum (20-5) with 20 points and Caleb Bogart contributed 13.
Senior Joel Kelly grabbed 14 rebounds in his final game.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 13, Najar 0, Chafin 7, Kelly 6, Johnson 9, Jett Favero 20, Williams 2.
Cle Elum 16 14 13 12 2 — 57
Wahkiakum 15 16 16 8 4 — 59
Cle Elum highlights: Bogart 6 rebs; Luke Chafin 10 rebs; Joel Kelly 14 rebs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Yaks split pair at UmpquaROSEBURG, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s Andrew Graham and Matthew Suave combined for 11 hits as the Yaks settled for a split at Umpqua Community College on Friday.
Kevin Corder’s single brought home Graham in the 12th inning of a 3-2 win and Sauve scored twice in a 9-4 loss to finish his day 6 for 8 at the plate. Tyson Rutherford and Jagger Harris totaled 16 strikeouts in Game 1 for YVC (4-2).
The two teams will meet for another doubleheader Saturday at noon.
Game 1: YVC 3, UCC 2 (12 inn.). Highlights: Tyson Rutherford 6 IP, ER, 4 H, 10 K, 2 BB; Jagger Harris 6 IP, ER, 3 H, 6 K, BB; Spencer Shipman 2-6, run; Andrew Graham 3-6, 2 runs; Matthew Sauve 3-4, RBI. Game 2: UCC 9, YVC 4. Highlights: Graham 2-5, run; Caleb Gray 2-5; Sauve 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
