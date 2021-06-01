ONTARIO, Ore. —
Another massive performance by MarJon Beauchamp wasn’t quite enough for Yakima Valley in a 107-106 overtime loss at Treasure Valley.
The former elite high school recruit and Yakima native scored a season-high 50 points and grabbed 11 rebounds before he fouled out in overtime, helping YVC erase an 11-point halftime deficit. Davis grad Alexzander Delgado scored 16 points to go with five steals for the Yaks, who will finish their season at Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — MarJon Beauchamp 50, Christian Murphy 19, Alexzander Delgado 16, Bryce Strom 6, Tinley 6, Chamble 5, Bryan Strom 4, Kennedy 0. 37-78 22-38 106.
TREASURE VALLEY — Kieron Hatchett 24, Cyprien Ndabanyenzuye 21, Joseph Lupumba 16, DeVaughn Williams 16, Jordan Ekker 11, Seward 8, Leslie 6, Jensen 3, Stephens 2, Carillo 0. 39-82 16-31 107.
Halftime: TVC 49-38.
YVC highlights: Beauchamp 11 rebs; Murphy 8; Bryce Strom 5 stls; Bryan Strom 5 stls; Delgado 3 stls.
YVC women fall to TVC
ONTARIO, Ore. — Callie Delp hit three 3-pointers for part of her game-high 21 points and added four rebounds and three assists in Yakima Valley’s season-ending 59-45 loss at Treasure Valley on Tuesday.
The Yaks held Treasure Valley to six points in the third period to pull within 39-35, but the Chukars responded with a quick 5-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Yakima Valley finished its season 2-10.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 21, Zavala 7, Picard 5, Winslow 7, Cardenas 2, Lowe 0, Lopez 0, Klebaum 0, Valentinez 3. Totals 15-60 10-17 45.
TREASURE VALLEY — Roberts 6, Lillie Smith 15, Maunayia Harrigfeld 12, Clark 6, Mercedes Bell 11, Loveland 3, Belnap 2, Grooms 2, Davis 2. Totals 19-64 12-23 59.
YVC 7 12 16 10 — 45
TVC 20 13 6 20 — 59
YVC highlights: Carla Cardenas 11 rebs; Abigail Zavala 6 rebs, 3 stls; Delp 4 rebs, 3 assts, 3-5 3p; Ariel Winslow 5 rebs.
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, DAVIS 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Games scores: Eisenhower 614-503, Eisenhower 592-558, Davis 605-599.
Highlights: Elizabeth Sutton (D) 474 (200), AnaBeth Montemayor (D) 471 (192), Makenzie Clemmons (E) 457 (181), Laurel Heesemann (E) 489 (172), Kaylynn Jeffery (E) 449 series.
Records: Eisenhower 2-1, Davis 1-2.
WEST VALLEY 3, SELAH 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: West Valley 649-519, West Valley 615-567, West Valley 676-543.
Highlights: Kayla Evans (S) 182; Evka Ball (WV) 452 (191), Elissa Morehouse (WV) 156, Ashley Miles (WV) 150.
JUNIOR LEGION
Tuesday’s games
Yakima Junior Beetles 11, Sunnyside 2 (Yak: Brayden Palmateer 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Cash Haughton 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Chase Hansen 2-4, 2 2b, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Keegan Edler 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI, run, 4.2 IP, 6 K; Teegan Moser 2-2, 3 runs; Xander Smith 3-5, 2 RBI, 2 runs).
Yakima Junior Beetles 18, Sunnyside 8 (Yak: Kayden Haffner 2-3, RBI, run; Palmateer 1-4, 2 runs; Brodie Phillips 2-5, 2 2b, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Haughton 2-2, 2b, RBI, run; Hansen 1-2, RBI, 2 runs; Dakota Bauer 3 RBI, run; Damian Gama 4-4, 2 RBI, 4 runs; Edward Messer RBI, run; Jacob Rettig 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Edler 1-4, 2b, RBI, 2 runs).