A memorial celebration for longtime Yakima Valley College baseball coach Bill Faller will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cascade Gardens, the family announced this week.
Faller died at his Yakima home in late July at the age of 98. The NWAC’s winningest coach earned induction into the Halls of Fame for the NWAC, YVC, Central Washington Sports and Washington State University, where he played college baseball after serving in the Army Air Force and earning two purple hearts and an air medal during World War II.
The public is welcome to attend the celebration and asked to follow CDC guidelines for public safety. In light of the current COVID surge, masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.