After seven seasons, 203 wins and an NWAC championship, Kyle Krustangel has stepped down as Yakima Valley College’s head baseball coach.
Taking on an expanded role as head coach of the Yakima Valley Pippins, according to YVC, Krustangel posted a 31-18 record with a trip to the super regionals in his final season with the Yaks.
“First, I would like to say thanks to the YVC administration, athletic department, and community of Yakima for supporting our program the past seven years,” he said in a YVC release. “We had hundreds of student-athletes who excelled on and off the field during our tenure.”
Krustangel was named the NWAC’s coach of the year and ABCA regional coach of the year in his first season when YVC won the conference championship in 2016. It was YVC’s first NWAC title since the reign of Bill Faller, who won 11 titles from 1962 to 1983 and for whom the championship trophy is named.
“We are thankful for the efforts Kyle put into running the baseball program at YVC,” said Director of Athletics Ray Funk. “He returned the Bill Faller Trophy back to YVC after a 33-year hiatus and we wish him the best in his future.”
Krustangel’s 2018 squad was the NWAC runner-up and last year the Yaks finished the season, which didn’t have a postseason due to the pandemic, on an 18-game win streak. He had a 203-95 record over seven seasons.
After coaching the West Coast League’s Wenatchee AppleSox from 2017 to 2019, Krustangel took over the Pippins in 2020. Yakima Valley has made the WCL playoffs in each of the last two years, and this summer the Pippins were 20-7 in the South Division’s second half.
