YAKIMA, Wash. — Several friends helped hall of fame baseball coach Bill Faller celebrate his 95th birthday Tuesday afternoon while following social-distance recommendations.
A parade of cars drove by his Yakima home, with the drivers honking and waving. Faller waved back from his porch.
Faller is a member of the NWAC and Washington State University halls of fame, among his many enshrinements.
He was a standout baseball player for the Cougars before settling into a coaching career that started at Prosser and Wapato high schools.
He took over the Yakima Valley College baseball program in 1961 from his former Cougar teammate Chuck “Bobo” Brayton, who returned to Pullman to take over the WSU team.
Faller coached YVC for 26 seasons, amassing 664 victories, 18 league titles and 11 conference championships. He also guided the school’s football team to a conference championship.
He had such an impact on NWAC baseball that the championship trophy was renamed the Bill Faller Trophy.
For his 90th birthday, his name was added to the stadium in which he guided YVC to many wins as the facility became Parker Faller Field.
Faller was a charter member and first president of the Parker Youth and Sports Foundation and remains on its board of directors