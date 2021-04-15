SELAH — Gabriel Galindo contributed a goal and an assist in the second half to help Davis break away for a 3-1 win over Selah in nonleague boys soccer Thursday night.
Corey Villegas gave the Pirates an early lead with a goal in the 20th minute, a 1-0 advantage that held up at halftime.
Davis moved to 2-0 and will host Grandview on Saturday at 1 p.m. Selah hosts Eisenhower on Saturday.
In other matches Thursday, Grandview topped Sunnyside 2-0.
First half: 1, Davis, Corey Villegas, 20:00.
Second half: 2, Davis, Gabriel Galindo (Alex Valdivia); 3, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Galindo); 4, Selah.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 13, Selah 14.
---
EAST VALLEY 1, EISENHOWER 1: At Zaepfel Stadium, Gavin Gordon's tally with six minutes left in regulation earned the Red Devils a draw. East Valley (4-2-1) hosts West Valley on Saturday.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera, 20:15.
Second half: 2, EV, Gavin Gordon (Diego Lopez), 74:03.
Saves: Yahir Avila (EV) 6, Alex Diaz (Ike) 4.
---
WEST VALLEY 5, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, Jackson Rotondo had a goal and an assist and both Sam Mooney and Nate Ditto finished with two assists to lead the Rams. West Valley (2-0) plays at East Valley on Saturday.
First half: 1, WV, Wesley Bryant (Sam Mooney), 11:00; 2, WV, Luke Bakker (Jackson Rotondo), 23:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Zinedine Moreno (Mooney), 51:00; 4, WV, Josh Reinmuth (Nate Ditto), 75:00; 5, WV, Rotondo (Ditto), 79:00.
Saves: Devin Duthie (WV) 5
---
SOFTBALL
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 17-17, LA SALLE 0-0: At Naches Valley, Jaden Gunter drove in four runs in the opener and struck out six over three innings and didn't allow a hit in the second game for the Rangers, who improved to 10-0 in league.
Game 1
La Salle=000=—=0=1=1
Naches Valley=98x=—=17=9=0
Ross and Gunter.
NV highlights: Jaden Gunter 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Audrey Kime 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs.
Game 2
La Salle=000=—=0=0=0
Naches Valley=98x=—=17=7=0
Gunter, Spencer and Kime.
NV highlights: Hope Saucedo 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kyleigh Ross 2-2, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jaden Gunter 3 IP, 6 K.
---
TRACK
SCAC
AT ZILLAH
BOYS
Team scores: Zillah 61, Wapato 59; Toppenish 69, Zillah 57; Wapato 74, Toppenish 62; Naches Valley 76, Zillah 61; Naches Valley 76, Wapato 63; Toppenish 73, Naches Valley 71.
100: Juan Avalos (Z) 11.39. 200: Avalos (Z) 23.20. 400: Nakea John (Z) 53.36. 800: Cesar Loza (W) 2:08.99. 1600: Loza (W) 4:50.75. 3200: Martin Brown (NV) 12:21.76. 110H: Riley Blackburn (T) 21.10. 300H: Victor Alcaide (W) 44.00. 4x100: Zillah 45.03. 4x400: Wapato 3:47.70.
Shot: Christian Longtimesleeping (W) 38-4.5. Disc: Eduardo Mendez (W) 97-9. Jav: Christian Marquez (T) 134-4. HJ: Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-2. PV: Angelo Ferolito (T) 9-0. LJ: Rodriguez (NV) 19-7.25. TJ: Emilio Vela (W) 38-11.
GIRLS
Team scores: Zillah 91, Wapato 37; Zillah 84, Toppenish 48; Toppenish 72, Wapato 41; Naches Valley 79, Zillah 71; Naches Valley 89, Wapato 44; Naches Valley 85, Toppenish 53.
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 13.04. 200: Hicks (Z) 28.03. 400: D'Ana Esquivel (Z) 1:07.90. 800: Esquivel (Z) 2:45.57. 1600: Betzabeth Zaragoza (W) 6:04.21. 3200: Zaragoza (W) 12:40.25. 100H: Victoria Luna (NV) 19.69. 300H: Faith Hahn-Landis (NV) 53.79. 4x100: Toppenish 56.53. 4x200: Zillah 2:16.82. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:46.44.
Shot: Caitlyn Meninick (W) 29-11.25. Disc: Meninick (W) 97-2. Jav: Yarelli Sanchez (Z) 90-1. HJ: Kassandra Garza (Z) 4-10. PV: Hahn-Landis (NV) 8-0. LJ: Noemi Mendoza (T) 15-3. TJ: Hahn-Landis (NV) 31-5.
---
TENNIS
CWAC
Selah boys 5, Prosser 0
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) d. Bennett Berg 6-1, 6-4; Aidan Franklin (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (S) d. Jett Hatch-Ethan Felicetti 6-3, 6-1; Riley Christianson-Kaden Giles (S) won by forfeit.; Kade Wurtz-John Ballew (S) won by forfeit.
Selah girls 5, Prosser 0
Singles: Mary-Frances Ballew (S) d. Jeemin Choi 6-0, 6-1; Macie Ladd (S) d. Lily Haughee 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Addi Ladd-Tanna Bond (S) d. Aubrey Munn-Shannon Whitney 6-0, 6-0; Maya Hall-Adley Franklin (S) d. Jina Choi-Caitlyn Morrow 6-0, 6-0; Evani Valencia-Tiana Gaona (S) d. Ava Smasne-Faith Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1.
---
Selah boys 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Kellam Adams (S) won by forfeit; Aiden Franklin (S) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Quintin Garritson–Malachi Young (S) d. Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma 6-2, 6-1); Kaiden Giles–Riley Christianson (S) d. Ian Larkin–Ranne Meloy 6-3, 2-6, 10-3; Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke (EV) d. John Ballew–Kade Wurtz 6-4, 7-2.
Selah girls 5, East Valley 0
Singles: Mary Frances Ballew (S) won by forfeit; Macie Ladd (S) d. Mai Mesler 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Addi Ladd–Tanna Bond (S) d. Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith 6-3, 6-2; Evani Valencia–Tiana Gaona (S) won by forfeit; Sydney Gates–Alley Franklin (S) won by forfeit.
---
East Valley boys 4, Prosser 1
Singles: Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Jett Hatch 6-3, 5-7, 10-5; Zaiden Garcia (EV) d. Angel Castillo Valencia 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Ethan Felicity–Bennett Berg (P) d. Dallas DeBlasio–Rylan Kosma 6-0, 6-1; Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke (EV) won by forfeit; Jacob Walser–Ian Larkin (EV) won by forfeit.
Prosser girls 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Jeemin Choi (P) d. Mia Mesler 2-6, 6-4, 10-7; Prosser won by forfeit.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun-Jia Smith (EV) d. Aubrey Munn-Shannon Whitting 6-0, 2-6, 10-5; Prosser won No. 2-3 by forfeit.
---
EWAC
Granger boys 5, Highland 0
Singles: Carlos DeLeon (G) d. Isaac Jensen 6-2, 6-2; AJ Cardenas (G) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Adam Asher-Malik Cantu (G) won by forfeit; Daniel Torres-Eden Asher (G) won by forfeit; Joel Herrera-Johnathan Bustamante (G) won by forfeit.
Granger girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Ariela Solorio (G) d. Madison Morrison 6-2, 6-2; Jasslyn Ramos (G) d. Carol Govea 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Eliana Rios-Marian Alaniz (G) d. Caitlyn Myers-Judith Silva 6-0, 6-1; Idaly Cardoza-Hannah Valenzuela (G) d. Yozelyn Chavez-Maria Jacobson 6-1, 6-0; Anahi Silva-Matitere Medina (H) d. Maria Flores-Gloria Bustamante 1-6, 7-6, 7-6.
---
Goldendale boys 3, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Colin O'Cain 10-5; Luke Chafin (CE) d. Kyden Blunt 10-7.
Doubles: Sam McCandless-Max Christensen (G) won by forfeit; Logan Speer-Jeddrick Lawrence (G) won by forfeit.
Goldendale girls 4, Cle Elum 0
Singles: Taylor Beam (G) d. Brook Wolf 10-3; Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Jessica Korien 10-1.
Doubles: Taylor Rising-Olivia Erland (G) d. Kylee Cuffe-Amanda Bound 10-7; Lizzy Hedges-Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Sadie Melhorne-Lola Favaro 10-2 (Melhorne-Favaro won the rematch in the second match 11-9).
---
White Swan boys 2, Burbank 0
Singles: Oscar Velasquez (WS) d. Jesus Lopez 1-6, 7-5, 6-1; Noah Sauer (WS) d. Axyl Carter 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
White Swan girls 3, Burbank 0
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Kendall Armstrong 7-5, 6-3; Michelle Gutierrez (WS) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Nakoda Sampson-Gme'wiin Mills (WS) won by forfeit.