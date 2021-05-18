TOPPENISH — Senior Jenna Andringa broke loose for a career-high 31 points to lead Sunnyside Christian's unbeaten girls to a 54-42 win over Yakama Tribal in Southeast 1B basketball Tuesday night.
The 6-foot Andringa is averaging 24.5 points through the Knights' 4-0 start.
G'Mewin Mills netted 16 points for Yakama Tribal (1-1), which hosts Liberty Christian on Wednesday. SC hosts Pomeroy on Thursday.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bosma 0, Candanoza 3, Sydney Banks 15, Clapp 0, T. Andringa 4, Jenna Andringa 31, Wolters 1.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — G'Mewin Mills 16, Eagleheart 4, Lucei 2, Randle 6, Daws 8, Cardenas 0, Liulamaga 6, Starr 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=16=15=14=9=—=54
Yakama Tribal=7=17=7=11=—=42
Highlights: Jada Liulamaga (YT) 6 rebs, 7 assts.
---
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 62, GRANDVIEW 42: At Grandview, Karina Hibbitt scored a game-high 16 points, Ashlynn Sylve added 15 and the Red Devils (3-2) outscored the Greyhounds (2-4) 39-22 in the second half.
Natalee Trevino had 13 points and nine rebounds and Jazmine Richey had 12 points for Grandview.
EAST VALLEY — Johnson 6, Goodell 3, Prince 1, B. Sylve 0, Trujillo 0, Wright 7, Alvarado 0, Karina Hibbitt 16, Barry 3, Arenas 3, Gordon 8, Ashlynn Sylve 15.
GRANDVIEW — Natalee Trevino 13, Jazmine Richey 12, Castro 9, Medina 8, Copeland 0, Castilleja 0, Prieto 0, Cardenas 0, Black 0.
East Valley=10=13=19=20=—=62
Grandview=15=5=11=11=—=42
Highlights: Trevino (G) 9 rebs., C. Castro (G) 6 assts.
---
SCAC
WAPATO 62, COLLEGE PLACE 48: At Wapato, freshman Simone Kenoras pitched in 20 points and senior Nyah Alvarado had 17 points and nine rebounds to place the Wolves, who host Connell on Thursday in a showdown of 4-0 teams.
COLLEGE PLACE — Neil 7, Hill 5, Christensen 0, Thompson 2, Weaver 8, Foertsch 2, Sumitrah Leavell 22, Long 2.
WAPATO — Cordova 5, Simone Kenoras 20, Hamilton 0, Estrada 8, Morales 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 12, Grunlose 0, Colin 0, Nyah Alvarado 17, Meninick 0.
College Place=7=16=19=6=—=48
Wapato=21=15=10=16=—=62
Wapato highlights: Arianna Cordova 9 rebs; Alvarado 9 rebs.
---
ZILLAH 53, TOPPENISH 39: At Zillah, Maddie Wallace made 7 of 9 free throws and scored 11 points as the Leopards pushed their record to 4-0. Bree Peters scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half for Toppenish.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 4, Bree Peters 14, Zuniga 3, Johnson 0, Hill 2, C. Peters 8, Sanchez 4, Sandoval 0, McCord 0, Whalawitsa 4.
ZILLAH — Hicks 4, Ziegler 6, Esquivel 0, Garza 9, Nishi 6, Oliver 3, Ramos 6, Maddie Wallace 11, Bass 8.
Toppenish=6=8=11=14=—=39
Zillah=12=11=16=14=—=53
---
LA SALLE 69, KIONA-BENTON 4: At La Salle, Hayley Stohr's 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists helped the Lightning improve to 3-1. Trista Hull had a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.
KIONA-BENTON — Gomez 0, Sigaran-Orellana 0, Calderon 0, Guevara 4, Aguilar 0.
LA SALLE — Hayley Stohr 18, Trista Hull 14, Martin 3, Fuller 4, Sigler 2, Ashby 9, Roberts 6, Standley 4, Wells 5, Price 2, Gallegos 2.
Kiona-Benton=2=0=0=2=—=4
La Salle=23=22=15=9=—=69
Highlights: Stohr (L) 12 rebs, 5 assts; Hull (L) 11 rebs.
---
CONNELL 61, NACHES VALLEY 41: At Naches Valley, the Eagles pulled away in the final period to remain unbeaten at 4-0. The Rangers will host Toppenish on Thursday.
CONNELL — Madison Smith 24, Maggie Smith 18, Thompson 7, Booth 4, Clyde 3, McGary 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Allison Uecker 10, Dunbar 9, St. Martin 5, M. Kime 5, A. Kime 4, Hahn-Landis 4, Yates 2, Christopherson 2.
Connell=10=14=15=22=—=61
Naches Valley=6=13=13=9=—=41
---
EWAC
BURBANK 57, MABTON 40: At Mabton, Alea Bonewell made 9 of 10 free throws and paced the Vikings with 11 points in their East Division opener. Mabton plays at Dayton-Waitsburg on Thursday.
BURBANK — Dyer 9, Lee 1, Alyssa Stanley 10, Kinsey 8, Safford 0, Jennifer Jacobo 14, Jamison 2, Paiera 2, Curtis 0, Talley 9.
MABTON — Sanchez 9, Chavez 2, Galarza 4, Alea Bonewell 11, Roettger 4, Moreno 1, Garzon 6, Becerra 3, Torres 0, Macedo 0.
Burbank=16=16=8=17=—=57
Mabton=9=10=14=7=—=40
Highlights: Bonewell (M) 9-10 FTs; Esmerelda Sanchez (M) 5 rebs, 2 assts.
---
BOYS
CWAC
SELAH 70, ELLENSBURG 51: At Ellensburg, Jace Durand hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 21 points and Noah Pepper knocked in 25 points as the Vikings pushed their record to 6-0.
Selah's game at Prosser, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played on Wednesday.
SELAH — Garza 8, Smith 0, N. Zambito 0, Quincy 0, Kuhn 0, Jace Durand 21, J. Zambito 9, Noah Pepper 25, Correia 3, Lakey 0, Giles 2, Young 2, Jones 0.
ELLENSBURG — Conaway 2, Gibson 3, Nealey 8, Andaya 5, Mayo 0, JT Fenz 14, Emmett Fenz 19.
Selah=25=15=12=18=—=70
Ellensburg=13=11=15=12=—=51
---
GRANDVIEW 73, EAST VALLEY 58: At Grandview, freshman Julian Garza tallied 14 points to lead a balanced offense for the Greyhounds, who put up 45 points in the first half. Teegan Hooper paced EV with 16 points.
Grandview, which hosts Ellensburg on Friday, leveled its league mark at 3-3.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 16, Johnson 6, Field 4, Khale Calhoun 12, Kaleb Thorson 13, Locke 4, Rosales 3.
GRANDVIEW — Nicky Gutierrez 10, Castelleja 9, Noe Medina 13, F. Medina 7, Garza 6, Julian Garza 14, Rodriguez 8, Dorsett 2, Sanchez 4.
East Valley=15=11=17=15=—=58
Grandview=25=20=13=15=—=73
Highlights: Andrew Garza (G) 4 stls, 4 assts.
---
SCAC
NACHES VALLEY 71, CONNELL 35: At Naches Valley, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson put together 15 points and 12 rebounds and Dom Sadeddin netted 16 points for the Rangers, who rolled up 46 points in the first half. NV moved to 3-1 in league and will host Toppenish on Thursday.
CONNELL — Keskitalo 1, Lloyd 9, Johnson 2, Holt 8, Baxter 4, Freeman 1, Clyde 2, Martinez 0, Saucedo 6, Burgoyne 0, Fox 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 9, Abrams 7, Jay-Daniel Lloyd-Watson 15, Gooler 0, Hires 1, Dom Sadeddin 16, Gaethle 0, M. Sadeddin 4, Nedrow 3, Osborn 4, Jesse Benge 12.
Connell=3=11=7=14=—=35
Naches Valley=21=25=14=11=—=71
NV highlights: Lloyd-Watson 12 rebs; Benge 6 rebs; Porter Abrams 5 assts, 5 stls; Gunnar Gaethle 5 assts.
---
KIONA-BENTON 56, LA SALLE 39: At La Salle, Marcus Cobar's 10 points and six rebounds paced the Lightning, which travels to College PLace on Thursday.
KIONA-BENTON — Ty Craven 17, Ilin 6, Fernandez 2, Mandragon 5, Aguilar 6, Black 9, Vance 6, Wilson 5, Neer 0, Henry 0, Ortiz 0.
LA SALLE — Oscar Sanchez 10, Marcus Cobar 10, Sy Sevigny 10, Judd 2, Garza 7, O'Conner 0, Zamora 0, McCart 0.
Kiona-Benton=15=11=18=12=—=56
La Salle=11=5=11=12=—=39
Highlights: Cobar (L) 8 rebs.
---
EWAC
BURBANK 79, MABTON 24: At Mabton, Michael Lenke scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Coyotes in the East Division opener. Jesus Carreon had 13 for the Vikings.
BURBANK — Pelacios 2, Nelson 3, Hale 6, Frimondt 9, Dominick Percifield 17, Farias 0, Michael Lenke 24, Peja Kinsey 14, Pariera 2, E. Kinsey 2.
MABTON — Vasquez 5, McCallum 0, Jesus Carreon 13, Zavala 5, Farias 1, Morrow 0, Alltus 0, Bahena 0, Ramos 0.
Burbank=23=20=24=12=—=79
Mabton=9=8=5=2=—=24
Highlights: Andrez Zavala (M) 6 reb., 2 assts., 2 stls.; Sam Vasquez (M) 6 rebs.
---
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 59, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 54: At Yakama Tribal, Justice Hart scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Milo Jones added 14 points and five assists as the Eagles overcame a 14-point deficit after the first quarter to beat their league rival and improve to 2-0.
Tyler Groeneweg had 18 points and Justin Van Wieringin added 12 for the Knights (0-3).
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Nate Moore 11, Justin Van Wieringin 12, Jeck 7, Bosma 3, Tyler Groeneweg 18, Smeenk 3, Roedel 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Wahsise 9, Lewis 3, Milo Jones 14, Visaya 0, Mahle 0, Justice Hart 25, Dawes 8, Speedis 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=20=13=15=6=—=54
Yakama Tribal=6=18=15=20=—=59
Highlights: Jones (YT) 5 assts.; Hart (YT) 10 rebs., 2 assts.