One of Yakima Valley College’s most successful basketball coaches and the namesake of Ellwood Crosier Court at the school’s Sherar Gym died Wednesday.
He was 89.
Crosier’s coaching career began in 1958, when he went back to his alma mater to join YVC — then Yakima Valley Community College — Hall of Fame coach Glen Sherar’s staff after graduating with a degree in psychology from University of Washington. Along with his duties as a psychology instructor, Crosier took over as the head coach in 1964 and compiled a 292-104 record, winning NWAACC titles in 1966 and 1976.
He would later become the YVC women’s coach and post a 231-88 overall record, capturing back-to-back NWAACC championships in 1990 and 1991. The 1990 team finished 34-1, featured Crosier’s daughter, Lanette, and would later become the first team from any sport inducted into the NWAC Hall of Fame.
After retiring from teaching and stepping down as the head coach in 1995, Ellwood joined his Lanette’s coaching staff as an assistant for the women’s team that won an NWAC Eastern Region title and lost in the 1996 conference championship game.
The NWAC inducted Crosier into its Hall of Fame in 1997, and YVC followed suit in 2010. Two years later, in September 2012, the school renamed its court at Sherar Gym and unveiled a Crosier Court plaque on permanent display in the gym’s front foyer.
Longtime athletic director and former men’s basketball coach Ray Funk said Crosier always supported the Yaks, attending several games each season. Funk said as a coach, Crosier understood the importance of treating athletes differently rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.
“The thing that I heard over the years about his coaching was that he really put that psychology degree to good use on the court,” Funk said.
Prior to coaching, Crosier earned YVC basketball’s Most Inspirational Player Award for two seasons at YVC in the mid-50s. He graduated from Wapato High School and later helped give back to young athletes in the region as a member of the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation.