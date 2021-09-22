A talented Yakima Valley College soccer team felt plenty of frustration after largely controlling the game in a third straight loss Wednesday afternoon.
The 1-0 defeat to North Idaho in YVC’s home opener clearly stung for sophomore captain Brianna Garfias, who set up a few great chances for teammates and just missed on a couple goal-scoring opportunities of her own. Still, the former multi-sport standout at Davis said she’s enjoyed facing challenges with her teammates this fall and vowed to join them in working even harder to turn their bad luck around.
“It’s just fun and this is definitely different than last year,” Garfias said. “Last year we had to just be careful with who we were with. We couldn’t be in contact with people. We had to do small groups. We couldn’t really touch the ball a lot, be outside.”
When the team came together for a full season in the spring, some positive COVID-19 cases briefly put a halt to preseason practices. They eventually played a shortened schedule, going 2-5-4 with no one losing a year of eligibility.
That enabled Garfias to stay one more season in Yakima, where she transferred after playing soccer and basketball for a year at Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma. Coach Abby Drollinger named Garfias one of YVC ‘s three captains, and she’s helped lead a dangerous attack with two goals on a team-high 10 shots through six games.
“She’s really raised her leadership skills,” Drollinger said. “I’m really impressed with her kind of carrying this team, especially from watching where she was last year to this year. She’s grown a lot as a person and a player, so I’m really proud of her.”
Garfias scored both of her goals in a 5-4 win to open league play at Blue Mountain, and YVC’s offense looked strong with nine goals in its first three games, plus two in a scrimmage at Division II Northwest Nazarene. Since then, the Yaks haven’t scored in three matches, despite controlling possession and creating plenty of shots in losses to Walla Walla and North Idaho.
Drollinger moved Garfias from an attacking midfielder position to the front line after halftime on Wednesday, and it almost paid off immediately when she found Isella Olivera open for a close range shot at a tough angle. The blast went off the side netting, and Olivera later hit the inside of the far post and the underside of the crossbar as the Yaks kept trying to answer Hailee Mize’s 25-yard strike against the run of play.
It’s hard to know what to blame for the sudden recent scoring drought, but an inability to practice outside for much of the last month surely didn’t help. Garfias said smoke frequently pushed players to the gym, where they had to share time with the athletes from Yakima Valley’s other six teams.
“Now we have school as well, so the girls have been troupers about this,” Garfias said. “Every day just holding ourselves accountable, just coming out and just grinding, honestly.”
She’s most comfortable leading by example, whether that means getting into the weight room or fighting through the fatigue of as many as three practices a day. Drollinger’s also constantly reminding Garfias how important it is for her to be more vocal, especially since the Yaks feature eight first-year players in their starting lineup.
Good quickness and ball skills make Garfias a perfect fit for the middle of the field, and she’s developed strong chemistry with Olivera and Rachel Farr up top. They both know to look for passes from Garfias, and she’s even more eager to go for goal when given the chance.
“I love scoring,” Garfias said. “I love the feeling of it. I love celebrating with the team.”
If she can help Yakima Valley return to its early-season offensive form, the Yaks look capable of competing for a spot in the NWAC tournament. That’s the primary goal for Garfias, and along the way she’s hoping to earn a scholarship to play at a four-year school, ideally starting next semester.
Drollinger said some teams have already shown interest, and she has no doubt Garfias could do well at the next level. A plan to go into nursing — or possibly physical training — could limit her options because of the time commitment required by some health care programs, but Drollinger and Garfias remain confident everything will work itself out.
For now, she’s just happy to be playing again.
“I think (COVID) definitely taught us a lot about how mentally strong we have to be and how much urgency we have to have the next practices, the next games,” Garfias said. “Because we never know if it’s going to be our last time.”
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, NIC, Kendall Bell, 58:00.
Saves: Hailee Mize (NIC) 8; Sophie Pixton (YVC) 1.
