The Yakima community's always meant a lot to MarJon Beauchamp, even when his basketball aspirations took him far away from home.
Perhaps that's why the soft-spoken 6-foot-7 shooting guard struggled to maintain his emotions in front of nearly 50 friends and family members who came out to Prestige Motors to celebrate the start of his professional career Thursday afternoon. Beauchamp will head back to California soon to join the G League Ignite program and prepare for his first game Oct. 12.
"There's a lot of stress that's off me right now and I'm just focusing on doing my thing on this platform and getting back on top," Beauchamp said. "That's my goal, to become a top pick next year."
Three Ignite players heard their names called in the first round of the 2021 draft, including No. 2 pick Jalen Smith and No. 7 pick Jonathan Kuminga. So when the program approached Beauchamp about joining the team three months ago, he sat down with his father, Jon Beauchamp, and decided it would be the best path forward.
An unexpected standout season at Yakima Valley College gave Beauchamp some valuable game film and put the former four-star recruit back on the map after leaving high school in 2020. Despite joining the Yaks just before the season started following his departure from an elite training program in San Francisco, Beauchamp averaged 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 12 games.
He stayed another couple weeks in Yakima before hitting the road again to train with Mike Miller, a two-time NBA champion and former assistant at the University of Memphis. Beauchamp's worked hard to improve his outside shot as he prepares to play with the longer NBA 3-point line for the first time.
He credited coach London Wilson for challenging him to grow into a player capable of dominating a game and inspiring his teammates. Wilson said Beauchamp struggled a bit at first with the extra attention from defenses who knew he was the best player on the floor, but a big deficit in his second game at Wenatchee provided a key turning point.
"We got into him during a timeout and said, if this is what it's like, MarJon, forget it because they're going to be coming after you all the time,'" said Wilson, who spoke along with YVC athletic director Ray Funk at Thursday's event. "We came back from 37 points in a college game. We were up by three with two minutes left and that's when we saw it turn on, like, this kid's special. He's really got it."
Wilson also recalled how his connection to Beauchamp came full circle from when Wilson was playing at YVC and told Beauchamp's mother, Denise Pleasent, that her young son would play for the Nevada native one day. It created a special season neither man will ever forget, even if it ends up becoming just a footnote in what they both hope will become a long and successful pro career.