The 2011 movie “Moneyball” chronicling the 2002 Oakland Athletics season emphasized a new approach to hitting, valuing walks or other means of reaching first base just as much as a single.
In today’s game, nearly everyone embraces that once radical idea, and no NWAC team found more success using it this season than Yakima Valley. Leadoff man Hank Dunn’s league-leading .571 on-base percentage paced the Yaks as they posted an NWAC-best .409 mark, helping them become the only team to produce more than seven runs per game during the regular season.
“I like to see a lot of pitches,” said Dunn, the Yaks’ leadoff man who hit .411 to easily win the NWAC batting crown. “Our coaching staff does a lot with working our hunts and what pitches we’re trying to hit, what pitches we’re going to watch, and so I think I really take that to heart.”
Following a rare off day at the plate featuring just two runs in two games, Yakima Valley bounced back to score 18 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Big Bend on Saturday. The Yaks hope to carry that momentum into postseason play, which starts Thursday against Lane at Bellevue, and Dunn said he’s looking forward to a chance to end his time at YVC on a high note.
He finished fourth in the NWAC with 60 hits and second with 44 walks while collecting 19 extra-base hits, including three home runs. Coach Kyle Krustangel said the Gonzaga commit rarely chases pitches and isn’t afraid to fall behind early in the count if he’s not seeing the pitches he wants.
That willingness to wait for not only strikes, but pitches in a specific part of the zone, represents a crucial aspect of the Yaks’ hitting philosophy. Staying patient and sticking to their plans at the plate helped YVC rank fourth in the league with 227 walks, and Krustangel said they also showed an ability to earn a free pass via hit-by-pitches.
Of course, the strategy must change when a hitter faces a two-strike count, or if a pitcher stays away from the zone where the Yaks want to see the ball. Dunn said they work on situational hitting every day and Krustangel said the preparation ensures they’re ready for anything, even when they don’t know what to expect from an opposing pitcher.
“If we’re hunting middle-in and the kid’s just going out all day, you might have done your plan successfully, but there’s just not any pitches showing up in your hunt,” Krustangel said. “This group’s been very versatile and really done a good job working outside of practice and during practice and making sure we have appropriate plans to cover all different things we’re gonna see.”
Dane Fraser, who hit .295 with 11 doubles in 36 games, said the rest of the team benefits from Dunn’s patience, which allows them to see more of what a pitcher has to offer. Krustangel said Dunn often shares valuable information about what he saw, such as what the movement’s like on the ball and what it looks like out of the pitcher’s hand.
YVC hitters also benefit from the distraction Dunn and others can cause on the basepaths, where they’re given plenty of freedom to stay aggressive. Dunn leads the Yaks with 11 stolen in 15 attempts and he’s always looking for an opportunity to advance.
“We work on baserunning every day, so I think that goes with our coaching staff,” Dunn said. “They put a lot of pride into baserunning, so once we get on base it’s like second nature from there.”
Nine players with at least 90 at-bats and an on-base percentage above .370 leaves few weaknesses in the Yaks’ lineup, which Krustangel said could see more game-to-game changes in the postseason. Ryne Hays provides some power with five home runs while former Yakima Valley Pippins Corey Jarrell and Spencer Marenco both hit well in the heart of the lineup.
“We’re not an overly bunting team...playing for one only gets you so far, especially early and (in the) middle of the game,” Krustangel said. “We’re hunting big numbers and this team’s done a good job throughout the course of the year of being able to find big innings that change the game.”
When hitters follow their plans and feed off the constant chatter from the dugout, runs can add up in a hurry. YVC scored at least four runs in an inning 24 times in 44 games, including six runs or more six different times.
As the 2002 Oakland A’s discovered when they lost their first playoff series, a quality offensive approach won’t guarantee success in the postseason, and especially a single loser-out game like the one YVC’s set to play Thursday. But it sure helps to have a lineup full of capable hitters, and Fraser knows sticking to their plan will give them the best chance to keep playing and upset No. 2 Bellevue for a spot in next week’s NWAC championship.
“Just don’t make it more than it is,” Fraser said. “It’s just another baseball game and we’re an underdog, which I like. Just go in and play baseball.”
