Yakima Valley College named two former area high school standouts as its Athletes of the Year at Tuesday night’s annual YVC Athletics Awards Ceremony.
Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado won male athlete of the year for his contributions as the starting point guard of the Yaks’ NWAC championship basketball team. Granger graduate Nizhoni Tallman took home the female award after becoming a key starter as a freshman for both YVC volleyball and softball.
In his third and final season playing for YVC, Delgado averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. He won the NWAC’s all-tournament MVP award after scoring 18 points in a semifinal win over Olympic and dishing out seven assists in the championship against Bellevue.
No Yaks volleyball players came close to matching the 373 digs amassed by Tallman, the team’s 5-foot libero. She carved out a valuable role as a second baseman and slap hitter who eventually rose to the top of YVC softball’s lineup, batting .330 with 24 runs scored and a team-best 27 stolen bases.
Granger volleyball never lost a set in ten matches during Tallman’s senior season, and coaches named her EWAC West player of the year. Less than two months later, she became a first-team All-SCAC West selection for the Spartans’ 13-1 softball team in a year with no state championships due to COVID-19.
Davis reached the 4A state tournament in each of Delgado’s last two seasons, but he quit basketball and school for a year after an injury near the end of his freshman season at YVC. Coach London Wilson and others convinced Delgado to come back, and he quickly earned the starting point guard spot during a brief league schedule in 2021.
Other YVC athletic awardsVolleyball: Most Inspirational— Zoelene Niuamoa; Most Improved— Emaline Mariscal; Best Offensive Player— Haylee Holker; Best Defensive Player— Nizhoni Tallman; Coaches Award— Alandra Acido-Pastor.
Women’s soccer: Best offense— Rachel Farr; Best Defense— Sophie Pixton; Most Inspirational Player— Aria Bragalone; Most improved— Addy Adams; Best Teammate— Brianna Garfias; Coaches Award— Ella McKenna.
Men’s basketball: Mr. Yakety Yak (top offensive player)— Quentin Raynor; Mr. ManiYak (top defensive player)— Bright Kari; Most Valuable Teammate— Alexzander Delgado; Yak altitude award— Trey Funk; Most Improved— Mason Tinley.
Women’s basketball: MVP— Taelyr Overby; The Anchor (best defense)— Macy Luhr; Most Improved— Courtney Standley; Hannah Cordova Award— Ashland Campbell; Chairwoman of the Boards— Haley Wammock.
Baseball: Bill Faller MVP Award— Hank Dunn; Mr. Consistency Award— Jaydon Tomas; Bobo Brayton Captain’s Award— Josh Davis; Mel Stottlemyre Pitching Award— Coby Richards; Bob Garretson Big Stick Award— Ryne Hayes; Most Improved— Owen Bischoff; Coaches Choice— Kevin Corder.
Softball: MVP— Emmaleena Wood; Most Inspirational Player— Nizhoni Tallman; Most Improved Player— Emma Jay; Hustle Award— Ivy Barnes; Coaches Award— Karly Hanosky.
