A difficult season unlike any other ended on a disappointing note for Yakima Valley soccer Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks scored early and coach Abby Drollinger felt as though they should have had more in the first half at home against Spokane. But momentum shifted quickly when the teams returned to the field and YVC couldn't hold on in a 2-1 loss.
"I don't know if we outplayed them in the first half, came out a little too confident," Drollinger said. "This is always a battle mentally."
She said that aspect of the match got even tougher in the when the referee whistled 17 fouls against Yakima Valley in the second half, compared to just three called against Spokane. YVC's defense still managed to fend off a dangerous attack for more than 25 minutes, with one defender even clearing a ball off the line before the Sasquatch scored twice in five minutes.
Lara Kershaw scored the first goal off a cross from Isella Olivera and the Yaks outshot Spokane 8-1 before halftime. It was YVC's first goal before halftime since April 21, when the offense exploded for a 4-0 win at Treasure Valley.
The Yaks (2-5-4) didn't pick up another win in their last seven games, which included four draws. Drollinger said she saw a lot of improvement from her freshman-heavy roster and believes they could produce better results next fall.
First half: 1, YVC, Lara Kershaw (Isella Olivera), 9:00.
Second half: 2, SCC, Lizzy Gonzalez, 72:00. 3, SCC, Caitlin Hopkins, 76:00.
Saves: Kiah Gary (SCC) 3, Sophie Pixton (YVC) 6.
---
'Cats fall to Western
BELLINGHAM — Senior Jayme Woodfill scored in the closing minutes for Central Washington in a 3-1 loss at Western Washington in GNAC play on Saturday.
The Wildcats finished their abbreviated season with a 2-3 record.
First half: 1, WWU, Estera Levinte, 23:14.
Second half: 2, WWU, Darby Doyle, 47:16; 3, WWU, Zola Carbone, 48:25; 4, CWU, Jayme Woodfill (Grace Jackson, Megan Meindersee), 87:45.
Saves: Emily Thompson (CW) 3, Megan Fox (CW) 1, Natalie Dierickx (WW) 1, Abigail Trengove (WW) 3.