ONTARIO, Ore. — Yakima Valley rallied from two sets down to knock off Treasure Valley 22-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-16, 17-15 for its second straight road win Wednesday night.
The Yaks stayed unbeaten in league play thanks to 13 kills, 21 assists, three aces, 14 digs and two blocks from La Salle graduate Courtney Standley, a first-team selection at last weekend’s Edmonds Invitational. YVC won three of four matches on that trip, capped off by a win over host Edmonds.
Former Granger standout Nizhoni Tallman led a strong defensive effort for the Yaks on Wednesday with 22 digs. Jessica Mariscal added 14 digs to go with her 13 kills.
YVC (2-0 NWAC East, 6-6 overall) will head to Gresham, Ore., this weekend for four matches at the NWAC Crossover, starting with host Mt. Hood Friday at 10 a.m.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 22 digs, 2 aces; Brynn Widner 4 kills, 20 digs; Dale Schrier 8 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs, 5 blocks; Courtney Standley 13 kills, 3 aces, 21 assists, 14 digs, 2 blocks; Alandra Acido-Pastor 23 assists, 17 digs; Emaline Mariscal 5 blocks; Jessica Mariscal 13 kills, 14 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Yaks fall to Spokane
Yakima Valley lost its second straight match, falling 4-1 to visiting Spokane on Wednesday.
First-year coach Josh Vega said the Yaks hit the post three times before heading into halftime down 1-0. Addy Adams scored YVC’s lone goal in the 79th minute off of an assist from Addy Adams.
Yakima Valley’s (0-2 NWAC East, 3-2 overall) will look for its first league win this Saturday at home against Blue Mountain.
First half: 1, CCS, 30:00.
Second half: 2, CCS, 52:00; 3, CCS, 60:00; 4, CCS, 72:00; 5, YVC, Addy Adams (Kennedy Leach), 79:00.
Saves: Addisen Somes (YVC) 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.