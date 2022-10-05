Yakima Valley showed no signs of its recent scoring struggles against Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday night.
The Yaks jumped ahead early and kept attacking in a 10-0 win, ending a three-game winless streak during which they scored just once. Former East Valley goalkeeper Makenzie Mellick didn’t need to make any saves to earn YVC’s second straight shutout.
Ella McKenna scored first less than eight minutes into the match and added a second after halftime. Peyton Haycock and West Valley graduate Mackenzie Kitt also scored two goals each, while midfielder Reagan Doty contributed a goal and three assists.
YVC improved to 3-4-1 in conference play and starts a stretch of three straight road games Saturday at Blue Mountain. The Yaks knocked outlasted the Toppers 4-3 when they met in Yakima on Sept. 17.
First half: 1, YVC, Ella McKenna (Kennedy Leach), 8:00; 2, YVC, Peyton Haycock (Brooke Hovsepian), 12:00; 3, YVC, Hancock (Reagan Doty), 16:00; 5, YVC, Mackenzie Kitt (Elena Barkley), 20:00; 5, YVC, Aria Bragalone (Haycock), 33:00.
Second half: 6, YVC, Kitt (Rachel Farr), 52:00; 7, YVC, Doty (McKenna), 57:00; 8, YVC, Bragalone (Doty), 62:00; 9, YVC, McKenna (Leach), 70:00; 10, YVC, Farr (Doty), 80:00.
Saves: Belinda Mercado (WV) 1; Makenzie Mellick (YV) 0.
VOLLEYBALL
Yaks sweep SpokaneYakima Valley rolled to another home sweep against Spokane Wednesday night.
One day after a new NWAC coaches poll ranked the Yaks No. 8, they extended their streak of consecutive home sweeps to three with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 win. Dale Schrier posted a team-high 10 kills to go along with four aces and Jessica Mariscal added seven kills.
Former La Salle setter Courtney Standley delivered 19 assists and Granger grad Nizhoni Tallman led the defense with 14 digs. Yakima Valley improved to 6-1 in league play and will take on a big challenge when No. 2 North Idaho visits Sherar Gym looking for its eighth straight win.
YVC highlights: Dale Schrier 10 kills, 4 aces; Jessica Mariscal 7 kills; Emma Mariscal 6 kills; Brynn Widner 6 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Nizhoni Tallman 10 perfect passes, 14 digs, ace; Jacynta Miles-Gilford 4 kills, 2 blocks; Courntey Standley 19 assists; Alandra Acido-Pastor 17 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.