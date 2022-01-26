HERMISTON, Ore. — Yakima Valley ended a brief stretch of close games in emphatic fashion by blowing out Blue Mountain 104-68 Thursday night.
The visiting Yaks shot better than 58% from the field and put the most points they'd scored since the season opener, led by Quentin Raynor's 23 points. West Valley graduate Conner Turner scored 16 points despite fouling out early in the second half and Christian Murphy recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
YVC bolted out to an 11-2 lead and then extended it to 23 points later in the half thanks to a 14-2 run capped off by a layup from Davis graduate Alexzander Delgado. Godwin Ilumoka came off the bench to score four of his 15 points in the second half and Grey Braun returned from injury to add eight points after halftime.
A better defensive effort also helped Yakima Valley avoid a repeat of back-to-back one-point wins over Spokane and Walla Walla at home in the previous seven days. The Yaks held Blue Mountain to just 36% shooting from the field, including 2-of-19 from 3-point range, despite 37 points on 14-of-25 shooting by Chad Napoleon.
Starting forward Bright Kari remained sidelined with an injury but could return for Yakima Valley's game at North Idaho on Saturday. The Yaks moved into second place all alone at 4-1 in the NWAC East, just a half-game behind unbeaten Wenatchee Valley.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Quentin Raynor 23, Conner Turner 16, Christian Murphy 14, Delgado 8, Funk 5, Godwin Ilumoka 15, Mason Tinley 11, Braun 8, Chamble 5, M. Murphy 2, Funk 0.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Chad Napoleon 31, Patt, Lang, Holling, Traudt, Young, Patterson, Durham.
Halftime: 53-33 YVC.
YVC highlights: C. Murphy 11 rebs; Raynor 6 rebs; Alexzander Delgado 4 assts.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Late run costs Yaks in road loss
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Yakima Valley women faded late once again in a 60-45 loss at Blue Mountain Wednesday night.
Carla Cardenas scored 15 points to lead the Yaks and they held an opponent to fewer than 63 points for the first time in their last nine games. But after Taelyr Overby's free throw to tie the game at 37 with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter, the Yaks gave up 10 straight points and didn't make another field goal for nearly six minutes.
YVC, which has played only two games in 2022 due to COVID-19 related postponements, will look to bounce back Saturday at North Idaho.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Carla Cardenas 15, Haley Wammock 11, Overby 6, Standley 4, Campbell 3, Ramos 2, Luhr 2, Klebaum 2, Garfias 0.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — McKeeley Tonkin 16, Jaelyn Brainard 14, Acord 9, Chavez 5, Lokotui 5, Blood 4, Kohr 3, Orton 2, Benson 2.
Yakima Valley=10=14=13=8=—=45
Blue Mountain=16=9=16=19=—=60
YVC highlights: Cardenas 8 rebs.
