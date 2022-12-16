MOUNT VERNON — Yakima Valley’s young women’s team showed impressive resilience after falling behind big early Friday night at Skagit Valley.
Faith McCarty hit a buzzer-beating layup to force overtime but the Yaks lost 90-84 after trailing by as much as 18. Aliyah Finch led the way for YVC with her fourth double-double, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
The Yaks got another 19 points from McCarty, who shot 7-of-10 from the field. Skylar Begay’s 3-pointer gave YVC an early 9-3 lead before it gave up 13 straight points, and an 8-0 run later stretched Skagit’s lead to 34-22.
YVC closed out regulation by erasing a nine-point deficit in six minutes. The Yaks will play one more game in Mount Vernon on Saturday when they face Green River at noon.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 26, Faith McCarty 19, Hope Driscoll 15, Newman 8, Begay 8, I. Ramos 8, J. Ramos 0, Standley 0. Totals 30-78 17-28 84.
MOUNT VERNON — Liv Tjoelker, Sarah Cook, Briley Bock, Jenae Rhoads, Kailyn Allison. Totals 29-75b 29-36 90.
YVC 16 14 25 21 8 — 84
MVCC 25 22 16 13 14 — 90
YVC highlights: Finch 14 rebs; McCarty 8 rebs, 4 stls.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Yaks fall to ClackamasTACOMA — An slow offensive start cost Yakima Valley in a 65-55 loss to Clackamas Friday night at Tacoma Community College.
No individuals reached double figures for the Yaks, who were held without a field goal for more than eight straight minutes in the first half. Clackamas took advantage by going on a 15-2 scoring run.
Freshman Javonte Darrett scored nine points and Bright Kari added eight as they both returned from injury to play for the first time this season. The 2-5 Yaks will return to action Saturday when they take on host Tacoma at 7:30 p.m.
CLACKAMAS — Wade Autenreith 24, Payton Meyers 15, Doman 6, Lewis 3, Gilliam 3, Best 9, Collins 3, Lawrence 2, Gadashev 0.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Turner 8, Kemp 6, Ilumoka 4, Tinner 3, Cole 2, Darrett 9, Kari 8, Joe 7, Bates 6, Atazhoon 0, Dunning 2.
Halftime: 32-18 Clackamas.
running
HCR Club race canceled
The Hard Core Runners Club announced the cancellation of Sunday’s Winter Race Series race, initially scheduled for 1 p.m.
Club president Frank Purdy cited treacherous icy running conditions on streets and sidewalks on the three-mile course, which starts and finishes at Yakima Athletic Club. It’s believed to be the first cancellation in the series’ 30-year history.
A makeup race will be held Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Chesterley Park, three weeks after competitors run the same 5K course on Jan. 22. Pizza and awards at the Chesterley YMCA will follow the final race.
