PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley finally ended its road woes Tuesday night at Blue Mountain.
The Yaks picked up their first true road win, knocking off Blue Mountain to stop a two-game losing skid. Freshman Aliyah Finch filled up the statsheet with 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks for her 11th double-double off the season.
Her biggest contribution came in the final minute with YVC up by only one, when she grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a three-point play. The Yaks led by nine to start the fourth quarter but suffered a scoring drought of nearly five minutes before Finch’s timely putback.
Skylar Begay led Yakima Valley with 17 points and Faith McCarty added 13. YVC (3-4 NWAC East, 7-11 overall) will hit the road again Saturday when it travels to North Idaho.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Skylar Begay 17, Faith McCarty 13, Aliyah Finch 12, Taylor Newman 11, J. Ramos 2, Iliana Ramos 10, Driscoll 4, Standley 0. Totals 29-79 5-15 69.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Ellie Acord 16, Jaelyn Brainard 13, Nadine French 12, Robertson 9, Lokotui 7, Wilson 5, Orton 2, Bull 0, Jackson 0. Totals 25-58 13-23 64.
Yakima Valley 20 19 18 12 — 69
Blue Mountain 23 14 11 16 — 64
YVC highlights: Finch 17 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls, 3 blks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
PENDLETON, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s defense carried it to a 68-49 win at Blue Mountain Wednesday night.
The Yaks held the Timberwolves to just 25.4% from the field and prevented their opponents from scoring 60 for the first time all season. West Valley grad Conner Turner scored 15 points to lead a YVC offense that made 51% of its field goals.
Yakima Valley (4-3, 7-9) faces a tough road test Saturday when it travels to unbeaten North Idaho, the No. 1 team in Tuesday’s NWAC Coaches Poll.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 15, Bright Kari 14, Kemp 9, Darrett 7, Tinner 2, Cole 8, Joe 5, Atazhoon 3, Dunning 3, Bates 2, Tinley 0. Totals 25-49 15-20 68.
BLUE MOUNTAIN — Kash Lang 15, Thompson 8, Newsom 5, Napoleon 4, Gatling 0, Van Tine 7, Westlake 5, Aubin 2, Perez 2, Cruz 1, Pierre 0, Dudley. Totals 16-63 12-20 49.
Halftime: 32-22 YVC.
YVC highlights: Kari 10 rebs; Darrett 4 stls.
BASEBALL
Central 3rd in GNAC pollGNAC coaches picked Central Washington to finish third in the GNAC’s preseason poll, tied with Montana State Billings.
The Wildcats ended up last out of five teams a season ago, when they posted a league record of 8-24 despite leading the league in 10 offensive categories, including runs scored per game. GNAC player of the year Adam Fahsel returns to lead Central’s offense, and he’ll be joined by GNAC RBI leader Austin Ohland.
CWU’s season begins Feb. 3 at the University of Redlands in California.
SOFTBALL
Wildcats 4th in GNAC pollEight starters return for a Central Washington team predicted by coaches to finish fourth in the GNAC’s preseason poll.
The Wildcats went 10-14 in league play during coach Joe DiPietro’s debut season a year ago. First-team All-GNAC outfielder Allie Thiessen returns along with fellow senior Alyssa Benthagen, who led Central with 11 home runs and 39 RBI.
A road trip to Irvine, Calif., will kick off the Wildcats’ season next week, starting with a game against Cal State Monterey Bay on Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.