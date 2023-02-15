SPOKANE — Yakima Valley’s massive fourth-quarter comeback fell just short in a 67-61 loss Wednesday night at Spokane.
The Yaks trailed by 21 with 5:30 remaining before roaring back and eventually cutting the deficit to 62-59 on a Faith McCarty 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Spokane responded by making four straight free throws to put a serious dent into YVC’s fading postseason hopes.
Aliyah Finch grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 13 points to lead four Yaks starters in double figures, and Taylor Newman came up just one point short with nine. But YVC shot just 22.5% from the field and committed 17 turnovers in the first three quarters.
An early 15-0 run put YVC (6-7 NWAC East, 9-15 overall) in a hole and the Yaks find themselves tied with Spokane for sixth, two losses out of fourth place and a playoff spot with just three games to play. They’ll travel to face third-place Big Bend (8-5, 14-11) in their final road game of the season Saturday afternoon.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 13, Skylar Begay 12, Hope Driscoll 12, Faith McCarty 10, Newman 9, J. Ramos 3, Standley 2, I. Ramos 0. Totals 21-63 14-24 61.
SPOKANE — Madeline Gebers 21, Kennedy McCorkle 16, Campbell 7, A. Sobotta 6, Severs 4, Brown 7, G. Sobotta 4, Pope 2, Kostecka 0, Schisler 0. Totals 23-51 16-23 67.
Yakima Valley 6 11 11 33 — 61
Spokane 17 11 13 26 — 67
YVC highlights: Finch 12 rebs; McCarty 9 rebs; Newman 3 stls; Begay 7 rebs, 5 stls.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
YVC loses in OT at SpokaneSPOKANE — Yakima Valley’s chances of returning to the NWAC tournament are on life support after a costly 90-82 overtime loss at Spokane Wednesday night.
A technical free throw following a flop call allowed Spokane to tie the game with 53 seconds left and Conner Turner missed a jumper just before the regulation buzzer. Jamon Kemp scored a team-high 21 points for the Yaks while Mason Tinley and Javonte Darrett added 18 points each.
The defending NWAC champions fell two games behind fourth-place Columbia Basin, which completed a season sweep of YVC last Saturday. Only the top four teams in the NWAC East qualify for the postseason.
Yakima Valley (6-7 NWAC East, 9-13) overall will travel to last-place Big Bend (2-11, 4-18) on Saturday before ending its regular season with home games against unbeaten No. 1 North Idaho and Blue Mountain.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Jamon Kemp 21, Mason Tinley 18, Javonte Darrett 18, Turner 9, Kari 4, Tinner 6, Cole 4, Joe 2, Bates 0, Dunning 0. Totals 31-68 10-17 82.
SPOKANE — Emmett Holt 28, Carter Brown 21, Jaylin Turner 13, Stevens 9, Hatler 2, De Ollos 7, Delaney 5, Mesulam 3, Sellers 2. Totals 27-64 22-35 90.
Halftime: 38-34 CCS.
End regulation: 70-70.
YVC highlights: Kemp 8 rebs; Kari 8 rebs; Darrett 6 assts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.