WENATCHEE — Despite dropping the first set, Yakima Valley ended up cruising to another comfortable road win Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley.
The Yaks rallied to knock off the Knights 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21, extending their winning streak to five matches. La Salle graduate Courtney Standley posted a triple-double with 12 kills, 13 digs and 10 assists while Alandra Acido-Pastor totaled 28 assists, 11 digs and two aces.
Three matches to close out the regular season will determine whether YVC can earn one of the top two seeds, beginning with Friday's home finale against No. 2 Columbia Basin. After a trip to fifth-place Spokane next Wednesday, No. 9 YVC's set to close out its regular season on the road against the other East team tied for first place, No. 3 North Idaho.
YVC highlights: Dale Schrier 9 kills; Courtney Standley 12 kills, 13 digs, 10 assists; Nizhoni Tallman 22 digs, 4 assists, 2 aces; Brynn Widner 2 aces, 17 digs, 8 kills; Alandra Acido-Pastor 28 assists, 11 digs, 2 aces; AshNae Anderson 4 kills, 9 digs.
SOCCER
YVC soccer wins season finale
WENATCHEE — Yakima Valley ended its three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, beating Wenatchee Valley 5-0 in the season finale for both teams Wednesday afternoon.
The Yaks led 1-0 at halftime before exploding for four goals in the second half, bringing their total to 15 in two shutouts against Wenatchee this season. YVC finished fifth in the NWAC East with a record of 6-7-1.
Columbia Basin's men's and women's teams both won NWAC East titles and advanced to the Nov. 5 NWAC quarterfinals thanks in part to former high school standouts from the Yakima Valley, especially on the men's side. Davis grad Raymundo Mendez and Eisenhower grad Johnny Ramirez both scored goals to lift CBC to a 4-1 win over North Idaho on Wednesday.
