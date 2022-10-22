Yakima Valley stayed in contention for the NWAC East title with its fourth straight win Friday at Sherar Gym.
The Yaks rolled past Blue Mountain 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 with the help of 12 kills and 12 digs from Courtney Standley. Alandra Acido-Pastor totaled 40 assists and 13 digs while Emaline Mariscal added nine kills and four blocks.
YVC improved to 10-2 in league play, just one game behind Columbia Basin and North Idaho. Both teams still have a match left against the Yaks, who will travel to Wenatchee Valley next Wednesday.
YVC highlights: Brynn Widner 13 digs; Dale Schrier 7 kills, 2 digs; Courtney Standley 12 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks; Jetta Johnson 9 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 40 assists, 13 digs; Emaline Mariscal 9 kills, 4 blocks; Jessica Mariscal 6 kills, 2 aces, 12 digs; Jacynta Myles-Gilford 7 kills, 2 blocks.
-
Central tops Billings in five sets
BILLINGS, Mont. — Central Washington survived a scare on the road Saturday, topping Montana State Billings 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 16-25, 15-8.
Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya just missed another triple-double with 9 kills, 28 assists, 13 digs and six blocks to lead the Wildcats. Emma Daoud-Hebert and Ashley Kaufman contributed 14 kills each while combining for 11 blocks while Kaufman added 16 digs.
The Wildcats pulled away midway through the final set to keep Billings winless in GNAC play this season. Central (8-5 GNAC, 13-8 overall) stayed in fourth place one game behind Northwest Nazarene heading into next Thursday’s home match against Simon Fraser.
CWU highlights: Sydney Remsberg 25 assists, 9 digs; Alyssa Smith 3 kills, 7 blocks; Emma Daoud-Hebert 14 kills, 7 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 14 kills, 5 aces, 4 blocks, 16 digs; Hannah Stires 7 assists, 17 digs; Marianna Payne 11 kills, 4 blocks; Kylie Thorne 11 kills, 16 digs, 4 blocks; Tia Andaya 9 kills, 28 assists, 6 blocks, 13 digs.
-
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central drops road match
BURNABY, B.C. — Central Washington lost 3-2 to Simon Fraser and missed an opportunity to improve its postseason chances Saturday in Canada.
Goals by Emily Darcy in the 10th minute and Maggie McBroom in the 48th gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead. It lasted almost 15 minutes before SFU scored and a CWU own goal later decided the match.
The Wildcats fell to 2-7-3 in GNAC play, four points behind Simon Fraser for the fourth and final conference tournament spot.
They’ll try to close that gap in their last two matches, starting with the home finale against third-place Seattle Pacific.
First half: 1, SFU, Katie Richardson, 3:00; 2, CWU, Emily Darcy (Jordan Bartlow), 10:00.
Second half: 3, CWU, Maggie McBroom (Darcy), 49:00; 4, SFU, Giuliana Zaurrini (Isabella Muzzolini), 64:00; 5, SFU, own goal, 73:00.
-
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central loses home opener
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn't keep up with defending national champion Lindenwood and lost its home opener 33-15 Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats fell to 3-2 and will host Boise State next week.
