WENATCHEE — Yakima Valley kept up with the NWAC East's top team for most of the game in an 87-76 road loss Wednesday night.
The Yaks led by six after West Valley grad Conner Turner's layup with 8:30 remaining before Wenatchee Valley reeled off a 16-2 run to take control. Turner filled up the statsheet with eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Bright Kari paced YVC with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
WVC averages an NWAC-best 96.5 points per game but only scored 38 in the first half and trailed by as much as eight in the second half. Yakima Valley shot 54% from the field and outrebounded the Knights 35-26.
The Yaks fell to fourth place and will look to bounce back at home against Columbia Basin on Saturday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Bright Kari 17, Alexzander Delgado 11, Raynor 9, Turner 8, Chamble 2, Christian Murphy 13, Braun 6, Ilumoka 5, Funk 2. Totals 32-59 8-11 75.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Anthony Roy 29, Jaylen Scott 24, Isaac Jones 12, Allen 8, Wenkheimer 0, Brown 9, George 2. Totals 29-63 17-22 87.
Halftime: 38-36 WVC.
YVC highlights: Kari 11 rebs, 5 assts; C. Murphy 5 rebs, 4 assts; Conner Turner 7 rebs, 7 assts.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Yakima Valley women fall
WENATCHEE — Yakima Valley couldn’t recover from an early scoring drought in an 83-55 loss at Wenatchee Valley.
The Yaks failed to score for almost seven minutes after jumping out to an early 5-2 lead on a layup by Haley Wammock, who nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds. Macy Luhr contributed 11 points to lead YVC, which is scheduled to host Columbia Basin on Saturday.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Macy Luhr 11, Haley Wammock 10, Standley 9, Campbell 5, Overby 4, Carpenter 6, Cardenas 5, Ramos 3, Klebaum 2. Totals 21-57 8-12 55.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Loy Waid 28, Katie Fleming 15, Monica Miller 13, Ruby Murdoch 10, Godwin 7, Alyssa Barnufsky 10. Totals 31-73 14-16 83.
Yakima Valley 12 17 16 10 — 55
Wenatchee Valley 21 20 27 15 — 83
YVC highlights: Wammock 8 rebs, 4 stls; Taylor Overby 7 rebs, 2 blks; Carla Cardenas 5 assts.
