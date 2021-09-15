Yakima Valley volleyball stayed hot with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-7 win over visiting Big Bend in their league opener Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
La Salle grad Courtney Standley celebrated her 18th birthday by contributing 35 assists and Haylee Holker posted team-highs of 15 kills and 12 digs. The Yaks' defense also benefited from 11 digs by Zoelene Niuamoa and 10 for Granger's Nizhoni Tallman.
The Yaks haven't dropped a set during a four-match win streak that began last Saturday with wins over Umpqua, Green River and Shoreline at the NWAC Crossover tournament in Lakewood. They'll look to keep that momentum going Friday night at Blue Mountain.
YVC highlights: Haylee Holker 15 kills, 12 digs; Dale Schrier 10 kills, 2 blocks; Kaycee Hazzard 3 kills; Sage McDaniel 3 kills; Courtney Standley 35 assists; Nizhoni Tallman 10 digs; Brinley Forsgren 2 blocks.
---
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Yaks fall at Spokane
SPOKANE — Yakima Valley failed to end its goalscoring drought in a 1-0 loss at Spokane Wednesday afternoon.
The Yaks haven't scored in more than 190 minutes following their second straight road loss to open NWAC East play. They put just one of seven shots on goal in a game originally scheduled to be YVC's home opener before it was moved Tuesday due to air quality concerns.
Yakima Valley will host North Idaho in its home opener next Wednesday.
First half: 1, Spokane, Ryan Griep (Brooke Snyder), 14:00.
Second half: No goals
Saves: Sophia Pixton (Y) 1; Kiah Gary (S) 1.
